AI Facilitates Chronic Disease Management in China

HEFEI, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent AI Healthcare Ecological Summit, the Vice President of the Jieshou People's Hospital shared iFLYTEK's AI-supported chronic disease management system that supports effective and efficient monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of those with chronic diseases. Given the large population who suffer from chronic diseases, it's of great significance to attend to the perpetuated and personalized needs of the patients. To address this vulnerable group, cutting-edge AI technologies are being utilized to conduct long-term management and effective treatment.

As the number of patients grow, healthcare needs have increased beyond the capacities of many hospitals. In Jieshou, among the 500,000 residents who are covered by the city's medical system, there are nearly 73,000 people with hypertension who collectively require 290,000 follow-up visits a year. To address these extenuating needs, the Jieshou People's Hospital worked with iFLYTEK Healthcare to develop a digital medical system where artificial intelligence has been adopted to enable automatic hierarchical hypertension management.

Through wearable devices, the digital medical system collects health data from patients in real-time, automatically evaluates their health conditions, and recommends relevant intervention plans. Through the system, doctors and nurses in Jieshou can focus their attention to the more severely impacted patients, making chronic disease management more efficient and effective—alleviating the shortage of grassroots general practitioners while better attending to those with hypertension and other chronic diseases.

Since 2018, roughly 7,000 smart blood pressure monitors have been deployed in Jieshou, with 72% of patients with hyperextension covered by the system having since stabilized their conditions. Thanks to over 1.73 million automatic interventions conducted by the system's AI smart assistant, the rate of hospitalization for chronic diseases has been decreasing, reducing the pressure on grassroots medical organizations.

The AI-supported medical system developed by iFLYTEK Healthcare has lessened the demands of chronic disease management and provided patients with medical flexibility, aiding in the distribution of effective medical services with a limited number of medical workers. Through such collaborative efforts, iFLYTEK Healthcare committed itself to aid in managing chronic by developing AI solutions to meet the individualized needs of patients and hospitals. In the future, iFLYTEK Healthcare will continue to strive towards developing solutions that better meet the needs of doctors and patients in close coordination with the pressing needs of grassroot medical institutions.

For more information, please visit www.iflytek.com/en.

SOURCE iFLYTEK