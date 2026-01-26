AI-Generated Feature Films Have Arrived--Earlier Than Predicted

As Hollywood debates AI actors and unions warn of disruption, BRAINSTARE (Dikenga Films) is a completed, publicly available feature film generated entirely with artificial intelligence.

WAMEGO, Kan., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the entertainment industry grapples with the implications of artificial intelligence—ranging from synthetic performers to labor and authorship concerns—much of the public discussion has focused on forecasts and speculation about what the future of filmmaking may hold.

While much of the debate focuses on what might happen, one feature film has already crossed that threshold.

BRAINSTARE is currently available to view worldwide online as of this release, with access details available HERE .

The feature-length narrative film's visual imagery was generated entirely using artificial intelligence, moving the idea of an AI-generated feature film from prediction into distribution.

Production Details:

Directed by veteran filmmaker Steve Balderson from a screenplay by Joseph Suglia—with every word of the original script spoken onscreen—the film follows a full narrative structure rather than functioning as a proof-of-concept or experimental short. All visual imagery, performances, environments, set design, sound design, voice, and music were generated using artificial intelligence, with AI serving as the image and audio generation engine across the entire feature.

After decades working across 35mm film, HD digital production, and more than 20 feature films made through traditional methods, Balderson describes BRAINSTARE as a test of execution rather than ideology.

"AI is easy to talk about in theory," Balderson said. "At feature length, it becomes a problem you have to solve."

Balderson's earlier film Firecracker received a Special Jury Award from Roger Ebert and was named among his Best Films of 2005, grounding the project in a career that spans multiple technological shifts in cinema.

As studios, unions, technologists, and artists continue to debate where the industry is headed, BRAINSTARE stands as evidence that the era of AI-generated feature films is no longer hypothetical.

About Dikenga Films

Dikenga Films is an independent production company founded by filmmaker Steve Balderson that has produced and released more than 20 feature films distributed internationally across theatrical, festival, and digital platforms.

SOURCE Dikenga Films