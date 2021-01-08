AI gives you a chance to prevent Alzheimer's Dementia

Brain waves slow down overall as the brain degenerates. These preclinical phenomena are difficult to detect just by inspection. But Artificial Intelligence(AI) technology can do this by deep learning.

iSyncBrain® MCI classifier screens and discriminates Alzheimer or non-Alzheimer type of amnestic mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to prevent dementia at preclinical stage. This endured multicenter clinical trials with results of over 90% accuracy.

The Company plans to expand its capability addressing patient optimal health. iMediSync will showcase a groundbreaking EEG (electroencephalogram) brain mapping and LED-therapeutic device, iSyncWave™ at CES 2021. iMedisync will demonstrate its version of virtual care - allowing healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely. In addition, iMediSync is conducting multiple research efforts in the development of new biomarkers for Coma, ADHD, Depression, Parkinson's Disease, Children Developmental Disorders and other neurological-based diseases through its advanced EEG analysis.

Visit www.virtual.imedisync.com for more information.

About CES

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world —proving the ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

About iMediSync

iMediSync (www.imedisync.com) has developed an AI-driven early detection and therapeutic platform for optimal brain health, iSyncBrain®. iMediSync launched its first solution to detect amnestic Mild Cognitive Impairment or aMCI (early stage of Alzheimer's Disease) based on its proprietary EEG database in Korea in August 2020 (iSyncBrain MCI Classifier – KFDA Cleared). The Company conducted a clinical trial with multicenter hospitals resulting in 90%+ accuracy for its solution. The vision of iMediSync, for its iSyncBrain® MCI Classifier, is to develop early detecting biomarkers for challenging neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, TBI, PTSD, ADHD, and Depression.

SOURCE iMediSync

Related Links

https://www.imedisync.com/

