Ai Global Solutions Announces Record Services Growth in First Half of 2026

AI consulting, financial services, insurance automation, and legacy platform modernization drive more than 25% year-over-year growth

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ai Global Solutions (AiGS), a leading provider of intelligent automation and AI-driven business solutions, today announced record services delivered during the first half of 2026, representing an increase of more than 25% compared with the same period last year. The growth reflects increasing enterprise demand for AI consulting, intelligent workflow automation, and modernization of legacy business process technologies.

A significant portion of the company's services growth was driven by organizations seeking to integrate advanced large language models into their business operations and modernize technology stack. AiGS is helping clients design and implement secure, enterprise-ready workflows that leverage Anthropic's Claude models and OpenAI's GPT models to analyze information, automate decisions, improve customer and employee experiences, and increase operational efficiency.

"Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and are now looking for practical ways to integrate artificial intelligence into their most important business processes," said Kevin Schaal, CEO of Ai Global Solutions. "Our record services growth reflects the demand we are seeing for AI solutions that combine large language models with workflow automation, enterprise data, and the systems our clients already use every day."

Growth during the first half of the year was particularly strong within the financial services and insurance industries. AiGS continues to expand its work with banks, insurance providers, and other highly regulated organizations seeking to modernize document-intensive processes, improve data accuracy, automate customer and employee workflows, and responsibly deploy generative AI across their operations.

"Our clients recognize that adopting AI successfully requires more than selecting a model," Schaal said. "It requires a complete strategy that connects AI models, business processes, enterprise applications, data, governance, and human oversight. Our experience across AI consulting, process automation, and platform modernization enables us to bring those components together into solutions that deliver measurable business value."

AiGS expects demand for AI consulting and intelligent automation services to remain strong as organizations increasingly incorporate Claude, GPT, and other advanced AI models into enterprise workflows. The company will continue investing in its financial services and insurance capabilities while helping clients replace legacy automation systems with modern, future-ready technology platforms.

SOURCE Ai Global Solutions