AI Governance Market to Reach $2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 42.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing governmental efforts to use the Al technology and quick and easy access to historical dataset and convenience of data storage primarily drive growth of the AI governance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI governance Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, healthcare and life science, government and defense, media and entertainment, automotive and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global AI governance industry generated $80.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 42.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Factors such as increasing governmental efforts to use the Al technology and quick and easy access to historical dataset and convenience of data storage primarily drive growth of the AI governance market. However, Foundation of thorough ethical standards for Al and Inadequate expertise in Al hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, AI can significantly reduce discrimination based on gender and A higher level of adherence to technological regulation is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6614

Covid-19 scenario

Various countries across the globe are adopting ROS for the healthcare sector to train their future doctors and students for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rise in governmental efforts to use the Al technology across the globe have led to a significant increase in the adoption of AI governance market.

However, rise in organic growth strategies by the major key players has helped the market recover post-pandemic.

The solution segment to rule the roost

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around half of the global AI governance market revenue. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of services to help analysts identify useful insights, and aid natural language processing to automatically extract relevant data from intelligence sources and establish links drives the growth of service segment in the market.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By enterprise size, the large enterprise contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the global AI governance market revenue. The SMEs segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 44.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to large enterprises deploy AI governance to sustain their performance and efficacy with absolute no significant losses.

Procure Complete Report (469 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Checkout - Allied Market Research

The on-premise segment to dominate by 2031

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly half of the global AI governance market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The cloud segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 43.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to organizations who may increase their competitive offerings, foster consumer trust, find business efficiencies, and more through effective cloud-based AI governance.

The BFSI segment to dominate by 2031

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for nearly two-fifth of the global AI governance market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The healthcare and life science segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 46.0% throughout the forecast period, owing to financial institutions are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence (AI) as one of their key instruments for automating procedures, increasing the precision of forecasts and projections, and enhancing customer service.

North America garnered the major share in 2021

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global AI governance market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period, owing to presence of a substantial industrial base in the U.S., government initiatives to promote innovation, and large purchasing power aiding the growth of the AI governance market.

Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6614

Leading Market Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

QlikTech International AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Meta

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global AI governance market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

AI in Telecommunication Market Expected to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2031

AI Powered Storage Market Expected to Reach $162.5 Billion by 2031

Digital Rights Management Market Expected to Reach $24.63 Billion by 2030

AI Edge Computing Market Expected to Reach $59.6 Billion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research