AI Gun Detection Pioneer ZeroEyes Secures $53M+ Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

Sorenson Capital Leads Oversubscribed Round Supporting ZeroEyes' Mission to End Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced it has secured more than $53M in Series B funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Sorenson Capital , with participation from Intel Capital , BroadLight Capital and existing investors.

ZeroEyes is on a mission to stop gun-related violence in the United States. The company offers an affordable end-to-end security solution, from threat detection to situational awareness, focused on proactively identifying guns before shots are fired and providing actionable intelligence to on-site staff and first responders.

"ZeroEyes is an unobtrusive force multiplier that helps protect schools, businesses, and other organizations against gun-related violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder, ZeroEyes. "Our goal is for our software to become the fire alarm of the future. Every building in America has a fire alarm and at some point, every camera in the nation must have gun detection software deployed. We will be that provider."

ZeroEyes' proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software currently protect thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in 42 states, and demand continues to grow in the education, commercial, transit and government sectors.

"Effective gun detection technology is difficult. The team at ZeroEyes has paired extensively trained military professionals with the most comprehensive AI-forward software to ensure safety in communities throughout the country," said Rob Rueckert, Partner at Sorenson Capital. "The ZeroEyes team is, without exception, the most qualified team, with many years of collective military training."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to first responders and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Gun violence has changed the American education system. It's a looming threat facing students, educators and families on a regular basis," said Mark Lydon, Managing Director at Intel Capital. "The ability of ZeroEyes' AI gun detection software to increase physical safety in schools, and beyond, offers a glimpse into a world where AI is leveraged to address the most critical societal challenges."

The additional capital will be instrumental in propelling ZeroEyes' growth strategy, including investments in channel partnership programs, research and development, business expansion, and the company's Gun Violence Research Center .

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

