AI Helps to Stabilize Quarterly Cloud Market Growth Rate; Microsoft Market Share Nudges Up Again

26 Oct, 2023, 20:22 ET
RENO, N.V., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Synergy Research Group shows that Q3 enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services was over $68 billion worldwide, up by $10.5 billion from the third quarter of last year. That is the fifth successive quarter in which the cloud market grew by $10-11 billion from the previous year. The year-on-year growth rate was 18% in Q3, broadly in line with the previous two quarters. The current economic and political climate has crimped some growth in cloud spending, but there is clear evidence that generative AI technology and services are starting to help overcome those barriers. Q3 spending was up by 5% from Q2, substantially higher than the quarter-on-quarter growth rate seen in the previous two quarters. Excluding the seasonal peaks always seen in Q4, the sequential growth in cloud spending was the highest it has been since 2021. Among the largest cloud providers Google and Microsoft had the stronger year-on-year growth numbers, with Microsoft increasing its worldwide market share by almost two percentage points from the third quarter of last year. Their Q3 worldwide market shares were 23% and 11% respectively. Meanwhile market leader Amazon stayed within its long-standing market share band of 32-34%, though towards the bottom end of that range. In aggregate the three leaders accounted for 66% of the worldwide market. Among the tier two cloud providers, those with the highest year-on-year growth rates include Oracle, Snowflake, MongoDB, VMware, Huawei and China Telecom.
