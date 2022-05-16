AI Image Recognition Market - 60% of Growth to Originate from North America |BFSI Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

AI Image Recognition Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the AI image recognition market by End-user (BFSI, Automotive, Retail, Security, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The AI image recognition market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. The BFSI sector is a major contributor to AI image recognition, with firms in the industry relying on the technology for a diverse range of applications, such as personalizing communication with customers, staying competitive in a continuously evolving market, and improving productivity drastically through automation of monotonous tasks. With the growing importance of image processing and recognition application of AI in the BFSI sector, the market is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

AI Image Recognition Market: Advances in the medical imaging field to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the AI image recognition market is the advances in the medical imaging field. As the demand for medical imaging systems grows, there will be a simultaneous increase in the demand for medical image analysis software, as image analysis is an important aspect of medical imaging and helps in diagnostics. Medical imaging is a vital part of the diagnostic process. In the last decade, the capabilities of medical imaging have increased noticeably. With advanced research and technological evolution, medical imaging has witnessed numerous advances in technology. Open and portable MRIs, big data and analytics, and 3D technologies in diagnostic radiology are some of the latest advances that have increased the capabilities of medical imaging systems. As the adoption of medical imaging increases, there will be greater demand for software that will provide an in-depth analysis of these images for diagnoses. Hence, the demand for medical image analysis software will increase with technological advances in medical imaging systems during the forecast period.

AI Image Recognition Market: Growing popularity of cloud-based image analysis solutions is a trend

The growing popularity of cloud-based image analysis solutions is a key AI image recognition market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. In the last few years, advanced software for the analysis and processing of medical images has gained popularity among physicians and healthcare practitioners. The software provides valuable clinical information and improves disease diagnosis and treatment. However, the installation of these imaging tools often requires major capital investments in both hardware and applications. This eventually increases operational expenses and medical costs. To tackle this hurdle, healthcare providers are increasingly shifting to cloud computing and adopting the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. However, shifting to the cloud environment gives rise to security and privacy problems, especially given the criticality of the data in the healthcare domain. Various security measures and mechanisms can be taken by healthcare companies, including strong and integrated security software, to overcome these challenges.

AI Image Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.27 Performing market contribution North America at 60% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Clarifai Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., LTU TECH, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Slyce Acquisition Inc., Vispera information technologies, Wikitude GmbH, and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Clarifai Inc.

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

10.7 Intel Corp.

10.8 Micron Technology Inc.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

