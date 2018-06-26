AI Impact Awards Celebrate Industrial Innovators

"Players in the traditional B2B industry are scrambling to keep up in a hyper-competitive market," said Zilliant CEO Greg Peters. "A rapidly-growing number of innovative leaders are tackling these changes head-on with AI. The groundswell of first-movers – and those looking to emulate them – was apparent at MindShare 2018 when we welcomed a record number of attendees and presented the inaugural AI Impact Awards."

The B2B industry has been significantly impacted by disruptive eCommerce competitors, shifting customer preferences for a consumer-like experience, and unexpected macroeconomic pressures. As a result, many companies are suffering from long periods of flat growth and quickly-eroding margins.

Innovative leaders are, however, abandoning traditional methods and adopting AI in the form of price optimization and prescriptive sales guidance to transform their organizations and accelerate profitable growth by providing actionable intelligence such as:

Optimized, market-aligned, and fair prices for millions of annual transactions

Relevant, timely and accurate upsell, cross-sell and retention guidance

Consistent omnichannel customer experience to increase average order sizes

"B2B leaders needed a platform to learn how AI can help traditional industry players transform and compete in a landscape that's been out-pacing them for decades," said Zilliant VP of Customer Success Rick Chappel. "We're thrilled to offer that best-practices platform while honoring our customers for their outstanding achievements."

Categories awarded: AI Deployment Process Award, AI User Adoption Award and AI Process Integration Award.

Selected comments from the winners of the inaugural IQ Impact Awards:

"Special thanks to the Zilliant implementation team, who was with us from the beginning. The results are beyond our expectations," said McGrath RentCorp Vice President and Division Manager John Lieffrig . John accepted the AI User Adoption Award for the company's bold application of change management techniques that have incrementally improved user adoption of Price IQ™. "We brought process owners to the table and they became champions for the field — adoption went through the roof."

"I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of all of the people involved in Sales IQ™ across our global business," said IMI Precision Engineering Sales and Marketing Director Paul Umpleby . Paul accepted the AI Process Integration Award for the company's integration of Sales IQ into their unique selling processes and sales organization that spans 23 countries. "Our CRM system now provides instant access to Sales IQ and fits perfectly with our sales team processes."

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ™ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction – and the lifetime value of every customer. Because when customer lifetime value is maximized, profits are accelerated, competitive advantage is created, sales performance is improved, and sustaining organizational success is achieved. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow @Zilliant.

