AI impact measurement startup, Parable, raises $16.5 million

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parable, the first intelligence layer for enterprise operations, has raised an $16.5 million Seed round, led by HOF Capital, with participation from Story Ventures and InMotion Ventures, alongside existing investors Lasagna, Panache, Supercharge, and Tripe Impact Capital. The round also included a number of renowned angel investors, including the founders of companies such as Hubspot, Vimeo, Deel, Ramp, and Superhuman.

Parable, started by four second-time founders, is leading a category-defining moment. It provides large enterprises with deep organizational observability of time spent across all processes, strategies, and projects: passively understanding how teams use their time in order to drive organizational-wide AI transformation.

AI is transforming enterprise operations, but these new tools are only as powerful as the data that guides them, and right now, there's no data layer for measuring, managing, and maximizing operational efficiency, or AI's impact at scale.

Parable is intelligence for enterprise operations. With Parable leaders can answer their two most important questions: What do we do about AI and how do we know it's working? Parable contextualizes and categorizes activity data from across the workplace software stack. This data layer visualizes and quantifies how time is spent across operations and can simulate how to spend it more efficiently with AI. As agentic solutions are implemented, Parable is the canonical measurement system for every other AI tool in the company stack. They accomplish this through a continuous improvement process and AI product:

Establish Baseline: Parable's AI quantifies and visualizes how an enterprise organization spends its time. This triages the most impactful use cases for AI.

Take Action: With expensive waste identified - take action in the form of AI automations and change management to effect the baseline.

Measure Impact: Parable is the only product on the market that can measure AI automations and ensure that efficiency gains are realized as genuine operating leverage.

Within a private instance, Parable ingests millions of activity data points from across the workplace stack, creating an ontology and chronology of organizational work. This queryable ontology powers a dashboard of data visualizations and reporting that decode how collective time is spent, and where it's being lost.

Parable is already having real world impact. "This data is a gift. It's one of the most insightful data packages I've received" says Mary Powell, the CEO at Sunrun. The platform identified $80 million in cost savings and operational leverage through AI transformation and organizational redesign. According to the company, those changes helped the client's market cap grow 2.5×.

Adam Schwartz, CEO says: "We've built an intelligence layer that is changing the way enterprises operate. Businesses know more about their customers than they do about how they operate internally, and by providing holistic observability into time-spend and by measuring the impact of their AI implementations we can close this data gap for the first time."

Hansae Catlett from HOF Capital says: "Every enterprise is racing to implement AI, yet most lack the baseline data to do it effectively. By unlocking a true understanding of how work happens, Parable enables organizations to embrace AI not as a bolt-on tool, but as a structural transformation that drives real efficiency gains. We see an enormous market opportunity here, and the Parable team is uniquely positioned to capture it."

