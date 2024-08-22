AI Impact on Biotechnology Reagents Market growth, set to increase by USD 40.26 billion from 2024-2028, High usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications to boost the revenue, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biotechnology reagents market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. High usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing stem cell and biomedical research. However, stringent regulations poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Waters Corp..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (Chromatography, In-vitro diagnostics, Polymerase chain reaction, Cell culture, and Others), Application (Protein synthesis and purification, Gene expression, DNA and RNA analysis, Drug testing, and ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Waters Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Biotechnology reagents play a crucial role in stem cell research, particularly in the identification and study of specific cell types. These reagents serve as biomarkers for the visualization of cell and tissue lines, enhancing the accuracy and effectiveness of research in this field. With the increasing focus on personalized medicine and the potential of stem cells for tissue repair and replacement, the demand for biotechnology reagents is expected to grow. Renowned universities worldwide, such as the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, The Oxford Stem Cell Institute, University for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Stanford University, and Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, are leading the way in stem cell research. Technological advancements and the expanding scope of biomedical research will further fuel the growth of the global biotechnology reagents market during the forecast period.

The Biotechnology Reagents Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. Key trends include the use of stem cells in research and therapy, PCR for genetic testing, cell culture for protein production, and IVD for diagnostic applications. Expression and transfection, chromatography, spectrometry, and electrophoresis are essential tools for molecular biology and synthetic biology. Life science and analytical reagents are in high demand in healthcare, food and agriculture, industrial processing, and pharmaceuticals. Biotechnology firms focus on developing new testing kits, engineering tools, genomic sequencing, high-throughput sequencing, genome engineering, gene therapy, and nucleic acid isolation. Nucleic acids are crucial in diabetes and cancer research. The detection kit segment is a major revenue generator. Overall, the market is driven by advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agri-biotech, food and beverages, and therapeutics.

Market Challenges

Biotechnology reagents are essential components used in various biological processes, such as protein purification, drug testing, gene expression, and RNA and DNA analysis. These reagents facilitate biochemical reactions. However, challenges like microbial contamination and toxicity pose concerns in their usage. Strict regulatory bodies, including the FDA and EU authorities, oversee the approval process to ensure safety. Regulations under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and the Public Health Service (PHS) Act guide biotechnology reagent manufacturers and marketers. The approval procedure involves stringent regulations and requirements, making it challenging for manufacturers to conduct validation studies without regulatory authorization. Consequently, stringent regulatory norms for biotechnology reagents may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Biotechnology Reagents Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand in various sectors like molecular biology and synthetic biology. The market caters to numerous applications such as testing kits for healthcare, food and agriculture, and industrial processing. Reagents for genomic sequencing, high-throughput sequencing, genome engineering, gene therapy, and nucleic acid isolation are in high demand. The detection kit segment, including antibody-dependent and amplification kits, holds a substantial market share. The cell culture segment, biochemistry, biology, metabolism, and sequencing reagents are also driving market growth. Next-Generation Sequencing, RNA segment, DNA segment, micro-organisms, virus segment, bacteria segment, on-site segment, and Point-of-Care testing services are other key areas. Industries like bioscience, genetics, immunology, agricultural industry, and clinical chemistry are major consumers. Reagents for PCR-based techniques, Immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, protein purification, and liquid biopsy are also in demand.

Segment Overview

This biotechnology reagents market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Chromatography

1.2 In-vitro diagnostics

1.3 Polymerase chain reaction

1.4 Cell culture

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Protein synthesis and purification

2.2 Gene expression

2.3 DNA and RNA analysis

2.4 Drug testing

2.5 Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Chromatography- Chromatography is a widely used technique in the separation and analysis of biomolecules and compounds. It involves the interaction between a mobile phase and a stationary phase to purify and identify components within a sample. Applications include life sciences, environmental testing, and food and beverage industries. Chromatography techniques vary based on the mobile phase, which can be liquid or gas, and the characteristics of the compound of interest, including ion exchange, size exclusion, adsorption, hydrophobic, mixed-mode, and affinity chromatography. Chromatography reagents, such as those offered by Agilent Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific, aid in locating separated components through chemical sprays like ninhydrin. Market growth is driven by the drug approval process, environmental testing requirements, government investments, and collaborations between manufacturers and research laboratories, leading to increased demand for chromatography instruments and reagents within the biotechnology sector.

Research Analysis

The Biotechnology Reagents Market encompasses a wide range of products used in various applications within the fields of Molecular Biology, Synthetic Biology, Bioscience, Genetics, Immunology, and more. These reagents include molecular biology tools such as PCR-based techniques, SSCP analysis, AFLP analysis, and test reading kits. Synthetic biology reagents consist of engineering tools for genome sequencing, high-throughput sequencing, genome engineering, gene therapy, and nucleic acids. Life science reagents cover a broad spectrum, including cell culture media, IVD reagents, expression and transfection agents, chromatography media, spectrometry solutions, and electrophoresis buffers. Analytical reagents, such as enzymes, substrates, and standards, are also essential components of the biotechnology reagents market. These reagents play a crucial role in research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, driving innovation and advancements in fields like PCR, cell culture, and genomic sequencing.

Market Research Overview

The Biotechnology Reagents Market encompasses a wide range of products used in various applications within the fields of molecular biology and synthetic biology. These reagents include testing kits for healthcare, food and agriculture, and industrial processing, as well as engineering tools for genomic sequencing, gene therapy, and nucleic acid isolation. The market caters to diverse sectors such as healthcare, diabetes and cancer, antibody-dependent kits, amplification kits segment, cell culture segment, biochemistry, biology, metabolism, and sequencing reagents. Next-Generation Sequencing, RNA segment, DNA segment, micro-organisms, virus segment, bacteria segment, on-site segment, Point-of-Care testing services, research reagents, and laboratory reagents are some of the key segments in this market. Additionally, it serves industries like Bioscience, Genetics, Immunology, Agricultural industry, and various analytical techniques such as PCR-based techniques, SSCP analysis, AFLP analysis, Stem cells, Test reading, PCR, Cell culture, IVD, Expression and transfection, Chromatography, Spectrometry, and Electrophoresis. Biotechnology firms, Pharmaceutical, Agri-biotech, Food and beverages also utilize these reagents in their research and production processes.

