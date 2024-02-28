AI in Colleges and Universities

GALES FERRY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities are at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence in research and education. For students looking to attend an institution that's pushing the boundaries of this growing field, College Values Online has compiled a list of the 30 Best Colleges Advancing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning . Here are a few examples.

The University of California, Los Angeles,

The Samueli School of Engineering has 10 centers and groups focused on advancing artificial intelligence. The Break Through Tech AI hub offers a free 18-month artificial intelligence program to a diverse range of students. The college-run LA Bioscience Ecosystem Summit in 2023 also hosted a panel discussion with hospital leaders regarding the future of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

The Ohio State University

The Ohio State University has over 300 faculty members working on artificial intelligence research. It has 10 centers that focus on AI research. The college also runs an online 24-week artificial intelligence boot camp, which provides learners with the skills they need to work with AI.

Harvard University

The academic focus on artificial intelligence at Harvard University is done in an interdisciplinary manner by collaboration of faculty members and students from fields such as computer science, public health, medicine, law, public policy, and business. This work is managed by the Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence, which opened thanks to a $500 million donation from Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2021.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at Massachusetts Institute of Technology runs over 60 research groups that focus on diverse ways to improve the application and effectiveness of machine learning. The college has a cooperative agreement with the US Department of the Air Force to create an Artificial Intelligence Accelerator. The college also offers a short course for business owners to integrate AI in their organization.

Oregon State University

In 2025, OSU will open the $200 million 150,000 square-foot Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex. It will house one of the USA's most powerful supercomputers. AI education and research will be conducted alongside robotics and materials science.

