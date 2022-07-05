AI In Education Market Size Worth $32.27 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in education market size is expected to reach USD 32.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.0% from 2022 to 2030. Digitalization and technological advancement are innovating industrial sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, education, and banking and finance. The education sector is no exception when it comes to the impact of AI integration on growth. Rapid implementation of innovative technologies such as AI in education is developing the teaching and learning experiences.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of component, the solutions segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to retain its lead during the forecast period. The services segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 37.1% during the projection period.

By deployment, the cloud segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead in the forecast period. The growth of the cloud segment is attributed to the rise in the acceptance of cloud services by schools, institutions, and corporates due to the low cost of deployment. The on-premises segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 34.7% during the assessment period.

Based on technology, the machine learning segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. The natural language processing (NLP) segment is likely to register a lucrative CAGR of 36.6% during these years. The growth of the NLP segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for virtual learning by schools and universities, coupled with the rising investment in technological development by educational institutes.

In terms of application, the learning platform and virtual facilitators held the largest revenue share in 2021. The smart content segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the smart content segment can be mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual learning platforms by many educational platforms.

By end-use, the higher education segment dominated the market in 2021. The K-12 education segment is likely to register a CAGR of 34.9% during the projection period.

North America captured the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a large number of market players and high spending by people on virtual learning for K-12 schools in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 38.7% during the assessment period. The market growth in this region is primarily due to the increasing investment by the governments as well as private organizations to support and bring AI advanced technology usage across the region.

Read 100-page full market research report, "AI In Education Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment, By Technology, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

AI In Education Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted industries across the world. However, the market for AI in education witnessed a significant rise in the demand for innovative AI-based education solutions during the pandemic. Advancements such as chatbots and virtual facilitators make it reliable for the company to provide solutions and services to the students, teachers, and tutors. In July 2021, Intel Corporation, a leading technology-based company, collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India to launch an AI-based learning platform named AI Students Community (AISC). The collaboration is to integrate students from both non-CBSE and CBSE schools to learn from Intel's AI-certified experts.

AI In Education Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI in education market based on component, deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region:

AI In Education Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solutions

Services

AI In Education Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premises

AI In Education Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

AI In Education Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Learning Platform & Virtual Facilitators

Intelligent Tutoring System (ITS)

Smart content

Fraud and Risk Management

Others

AI In Education Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Training & Learning

AI In Education Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the AI In Education Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cognizant

Google LLC

Pearson Plc

BridgeU

DreamBox Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Blackboard Inc

