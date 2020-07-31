AI in Fashion market worth $ 2.42 billion in 2026

BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time to restyle the fashion industry which has been the epitome of styling for years. It is the situation of the pandemic which causes such changes inevitable. The ongoing pandemic (COVID) has forced the fashion industry to vamp up the technologies which can make people safer as well as give the customer's an enriching experience. Fashion Industry is seen as one of the most competitive markets where something which is trending today may find itself in the corner the next day.

In the backdrop of the pandemic, the AI can be used as of the smartest tool to help the interests of the customers. Right now, it has been used to increase the productivity of the manufacturing of the clothes and the smooth functioning of enterprises. We have already witnessed the "suggestions based on what you have seen" on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and a plethora of others. The current environment values personal experience as the highest. The ever-increasing demand of consumers for highly personalized fashion style, the need for optimized inventory management, the increasing influence of digital media on style choice, and the need to identify relevant buying trends have been few key drivers of AI in fashion.

Download Report Pages for Better [email protected] https://www.infoholicresearch.com/request-a-sample-report/?repid=14551

The AI in the Fashion Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~39.17% during the forecast period 2020–2026. This report grants exhaustive research about the ongoing trends and the competitive trends following the usage of AI in the fashion industry. There has been a huge demand for AI in the fashion industry and this is major because of the rising influence of social media on the industry of fashionistas. The growing popularity of personalized experience is the driving force behind the demand for AI.

AI in Fashion market research report titled "AI in Fashion by Component, By Application, by Deployment Mode, by Category, End-User, and Region– Forecast up to 2026" provides key insights regarding the AI in the Fashion market, the major competitors in this domain and various innovations happening to tackle the upcoming challenges in the fashion domain.

The report covers the AI in the Fashion market and the analysis by application, by product type, by procedure, and by geography. It provides an in-depth analysis of the major players like Adobe, Oracle, Catchoom, Huawei, Vue.AI, Heuritech, Wide Eyes, Findmine, Intelistyle, Lily AI, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, AWS, Pttrns.AI, SAP, Stitch Fix, Syte, and Mode.AI.

Access Full Report Summary @ https://www.infoholicresearch.com/report/ai-in-fashion-market/

The report consists of 80+ Tables and 40+ charts depicting the in-depth market study and the impact analysis of COVID-19 by Vendor's name. The report coverage can be illustrated as:

Market segments covered based on components include

Solution



Services

Application based segmentation covered by study include

Customer Relationship Management



Virtual Assistants



Product Recommendation



Product Search and Discovery



Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting



Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Deployment mode-based segments covered in study are

Cloud



On-premises

The market fashion market categories reflected in report include

Apparel



Accessories



Footwear



Beauty and Cosmetics



Jewellery and Watches



Others

The segmentation based on End-user is

Fashion Designers



Fashion Stores

Geographic regions covered under the study involve

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Competitive landscape covering key players in the market.

Browse Latest Reports: https://www.infoholicresearch.com/report

About Infoholic Research

Infoholic Research is a global market research and consulting organization providing strategic and high-level market intelligence in emerging and niche technologies. Founded in 2014, we are headquartered in India with an office in the US and with consultants working across the globe. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provides information and forecast across all the emerging markets, technologies and business models. We aim at delivering high-quality results to our clients providing them with in-depth industry insights to identify new business opportunities and nurture their business strategies. For more information, please visit www.infoholicresearch.com

Media Contact

Mr. Karthick Subramani

Infoholic Research LLP

Marketing & Communication

[email protected]

SOURCE Infoholic Research LLP