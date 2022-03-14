AI in Global Medical Diagnostics Markets, 2022-2026 - Projected to Explode at a CAGR of 39.8% with Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Medical Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a detailed picture of the AI medical diagnostics market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for AI medical diagnostics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2026, as well as key market players.

This report discusses the AI medical diagnostics market and its various resources. It covers the overall AI medical diagnostics market including hardware, software and analytics, and services. The report further analyzes the market based on application, providing an analysis of oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic and others. In addition, the report also analyses various modalities of diagnostics imaging including MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds, X-rays and others (ECG, EEG, etc.). Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also studied in the report.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The report includes:

68 data tables and 67 additional tables

A brief general outlook of the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global AI medical diagnostics market size, and corresponding market share analysis by component, medical specialty application area, end-user, treatment modality, and geographic region

Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for AI medical diagnostics over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , France , Germany , U.K., Italy , Spain , China , India , Japan and other emerging economies

, , , U.K., , , , , and other emerging economies Identification of key artificial intelligence technologies and products with the greatest commercial potential, and relevant applications of various AI tools in medical diagnosis, breakthrough therapies and patient health management

Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on the global AI medical diagnostics market as well as the overall MedTech industry

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, regulatory and legislative issues, and product launch strategies currently focused on AI technologies

Patent activity and review of patent grants for AI medical diagnostics across each major category

Understanding of the start-up ecosystem and competitor dashboard for key market participants in global AI medical diagnostics market

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including Canon Medical System Corp., GE Healthcare, Intel, IBM Corp., Nano-X Imaging Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Subtle Medical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Understanding Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Evolution and Transition

Defining Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics

Disease Detection and Diagnostics

Industry Structure

Data Warehouse

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Analysis

Software Development

List of FDA-Approved AI and Machine Learning-Enabled Medical Devices/Diagnostics Devices and Algorithms

AI and Machine Learning-Enabled Medical Devices/Radiology and Other Imaging Modalities

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) Algorithms

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Investment in AI Health Sector



Increasing Strategic Moves by Market Players



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints and Challenges

Reluctance Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies



Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software



Challenge To Maintain Data Security

Opportunities

Integration of Software with Artificial Intelligence



Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the AI Medical Diagnostics Market

Introduction

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Impact on MedTech

Impact on AI Medical Diagnostics

Home-based Pathology

Chapter 6 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Component

Software

Services

Hardware

Chapter 7 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Medical Specialty Application Area

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Chapter 8 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Diagnostic Laboratories

Chapter 9 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Modality

MRI

CT Scans

Common Applications of CT Scans

Application of CT in Pediatric Patients

Benefits

Ultrasound

X-Rays

Advantages of X-Ray Machines

Others

Chapter 10 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Framework

American Diabetes Association's Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes

ATA Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Indian AI Guidelines, Strategy and Standards

Chapter 12 Patent Review

Introduction

Patent Review

Companies Granted Patents in AI Medical Diagnostics

Patent Review by Geography

Chapter 13 Start-up Ecosystem

Introduction

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape Analysis

Primary Strategies: Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements and Contracts

FDA/CE Mark/EU Approval: Secondary Strategy

Review of Company Strategies Used

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

Arterys Inc.

Behold.AI Technologies Ltd.

Butterfly Network

Canon Medical System Corp.

Caption Health

Deepmind Technologies Ltd.

Digital Diagnostics

Enlitic Inc.

Fujifilm Holding Corp.

GE Healthcare

Heuron Co. Ltd.

Imagen Technologies

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

iCarbonX

Intel Corp.

Medtronic plc

Microsoft Corp.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

Nvidia

Philips Healthcare

Qure.AI

Roche Holding AG

Samsung Electronics Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Subtle Medical, Inc.

Synapsica

Xilinx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeytt5

