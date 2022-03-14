AI in Global Medical Diagnostics Markets, 2022-2026 - Projected to Explode at a CAGR of 39.8% with Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets

Mar 14, 2022, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Medical Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a detailed picture of the AI medical diagnostics market.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for AI medical diagnostics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2026, as well as key market players.
This report discusses the AI medical diagnostics market and its various resources. It covers the overall AI medical diagnostics market including hardware, software and analytics, and services. The report further analyzes the market based on application, providing an analysis of oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic and others. In addition, the report also analyses various modalities of diagnostics imaging including MRI, CT scans, ultrasounds, X-rays and others (ECG, EEG, etc.). Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also studied in the report.
Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
- 68 data tables and 67 additional tables
- A brief general outlook of the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global AI medical diagnostics market size, and corresponding market share analysis by component, medical specialty application area, end-user, treatment modality, and geographic region
- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for AI medical diagnostics over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan and other emerging economies
- Identification of key artificial intelligence technologies and products with the greatest commercial potential, and relevant applications of various AI tools in medical diagnosis, breakthrough therapies and patient health management
- Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on the global AI medical diagnostics market as well as the overall MedTech industry
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, regulatory and legislative issues, and product launch strategies currently focused on AI technologies
- Patent activity and review of patent grants for AI medical diagnostics across each major category
- Understanding of the start-up ecosystem and competitor dashboard for key market participants in global AI medical diagnostics market
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including Canon Medical System Corp., GE Healthcare, Intel, IBM Corp., Nano-X Imaging Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Subtle Medical, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
- Understanding Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Evolution and Transition
- Defining Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics
- Disease Detection and Diagnostics
- Industry Structure
- Data Warehouse
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Analysis
- Software Development
- List of FDA-Approved AI and Machine Learning-Enabled Medical Devices/Diagnostics Devices and Algorithms
- AI and Machine Learning-Enabled Medical Devices/Radiology and Other Imaging Modalities
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) Algorithms
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Investment in AI Health Sector
- Increasing Strategic Moves by Market Players
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Restraints and Challenges
- Reluctance Among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies
- Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software
- Challenge To Maintain Data Security
- Opportunities
- Integration of Software with Artificial Intelligence
- Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the AI Medical Diagnostics Market
- Introduction
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Impact on MedTech
- Impact on AI Medical Diagnostics
- Home-based Pathology
Chapter 6 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Component
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
Chapter 7 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Medical Specialty Application Area
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Orthopedics
- Others
Chapter 8 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Diagnostic Laboratories
Chapter 9 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Modality
- MRI
- CT Scans
- Common Applications of CT Scans
- Application of CT in Pediatric Patients
- Benefits
- Ultrasound
- X-Rays
- Advantages of X-Ray Machines
- Others
Chapter 10 Global Market for AI Medical Diagnostics by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Framework
- American Diabetes Association's Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes
- ATA Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Indian AI Guidelines, Strategy and Standards
Chapter 12 Patent Review
- Introduction
- Patent Review
- Companies Granted Patents in AI Medical Diagnostics
- Patent Review by Geography
Chapter 13 Start-up Ecosystem
- Introduction
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Primary Strategies: Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements and Contracts
- FDA/CE Mark/EU Approval: Secondary Strategy
- Review of Company Strategies Used
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Aidoc Medical Ltd.
- Arterys Inc.
- Behold.AI Technologies Ltd.
- Butterfly Network
- Canon Medical System Corp.
- Caption Health
- Deepmind Technologies Ltd.
- Digital Diagnostics
- Enlitic Inc.
- Fujifilm Holding Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Heuron Co. Ltd.
- Imagen Technologies
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- iCarbonX
- Intel Corp.
- Medtronic plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
- Nvidia
- Philips Healthcare
- Qure.AI
- Roche Holding AG
- Samsung Electronics Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Subtle Medical, Inc.
- Synapsica
- Xilinx, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeytt5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article