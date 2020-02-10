AI in ICT Networking Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solution, Deployment, Managed Services, and Region 2019 - 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview:

AI will provide substantial benefits to ICT networks in terms of automation and optimization. AI based automation will dramatically improve network provisioning, administration, monitoring, and maintenance. For example, AI based network monitoring will both automate surveillance as well as automatically take corrective action based with both reactive measures to events as well as proactive actions based on machine learning and predictive analytics. A short list of AI benefits to networks includes:

· AI will amplify self-correcting and self-healing network capabilities

· AI will improve the performance of network data management and analytics

· AI will support emerging network capabilities such as 5G based network slicing

· AI will augment programmability and virtualization through integration with SDN and NFV respectively

· AI will make networks more flexible and more adaptable to changing demands and resource constraints

The potential economic and social benefits cannot be overstated as networks will achieve and entirely new level of self-awareness, self-configuration, self-optimization, self-healing, and self-protection. This will be a benefit for existing networks as well as evolved LTE, emerging Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and soon to be launched 5G networks. An interdisciplinary approach will be required for systems integration as many technologies are brought together including Machine Learning, SDN, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Network Slicing, Quality of Service Management, and advanced security methodologies.

This research assesses the impact of AI in various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). The report also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also evaluated.

The report analyzes technologies, products, and solutions from key solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. The report also provides a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the AI driven networking market based on major market segments and sub-segments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical and region from 2019 through 2024. All direct purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Select Report Findings:

· Managed services is critical for AI in ICT networking with two thirds of deployments globally

· Key areas are Network Monetization, Management, Testing, Auditing, Authentication and Authorization

· Deployment, Integration, and Provisioning will be highest growth areas for AI in ICT professional services

· Local network optimization is the fastest growing market segment through 2024 followed by WAN optimization

· In terms of AI based network transformation, C-RAN, SDN and NFV will be key focus for ICT network operators

Select Report Benefits:

· AI in ICT market sizing for 2019 through 2024 by technology, infrastructure, and solution

· Learn how AI will benefit emerging 5G networks, edge computing platforms and IoT systems

· Identify the role and importance of AI used in conjunction with network and platform automation

· Understand how AI based analytics will increase overall network efficiency and effectiveness of other technologies

· Identify the competitive landscape including major ecosystem players by industry vertical, core and supporting technologies

Target Audience:

· AI solution providers

· Data management vendors

· Telecom network operators

· IoT and M2M solution providers

· Industry automation companies

· Network infrastructure providers

· Computing and data services providers

Companies in Report:

· Accenture PLC

· Aricent Inc.

· Arista Networks Inc.

· ARM Limited

· Baidu Inc.

· Brocade Communication Systems

· Cisco Systems

· Dell Technologies Inc.

· ECI Telecom

· Ericsson AB

· Extreme Networks

· Foxconn Electronics Inc.

· Fujitsu Ltd.

· Google Inc.

· H2O.ai

· Hewlett Packard Enterprise

· Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

· IBM Corporation

· Intel Corporation

· Juniper Networks, Inc.

· Microsoft Corporation

· NEC Corporation

· NETGEAR

· NETSCOUT

· Nokia Corporation

· NVIDIA Corporation

· PTC Corporation

· Qualcomm Incorporated

· Riverbed Technology

· Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

· VMware Inc.

· Xively

