AI in IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 24.7%; Growth in industrial automation is identified as the key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global AI in IoT market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,087.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,536.67 million. APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period.

AI in IoT market - Five Forces

The global AI in IoT market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AI in IoT Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

AI in IoT market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

AI in IoT market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, and others), component (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of AI in IoT in banks enhances the traditional banking model and provides access to real-time data. It also allows devices to connect to the internet and one another and helps financial companies save a lot of time and money by gathering and transferring data. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the BFSI segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global AI in IoT market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global AI in IoT market.

APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to big technology giants such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon. These companies are investing heavily in research and development facilities for AI in IoT. They are also offering AI in IoT solutions by leveraging their vast technical expertise. All these factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

AI in IoT market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the faster data analysis offered by AI in IoT solutions.

Traditional methods of analyzing data from IoT devices are not efficient to process huge amounts of data.

The use of AI helps in this context helps in quickly deriving insights from IoT data.

AI can help in understanding flaws in a particular sensor or device so that it can be repaired or replaced on time.

The increasing demand is encouraging major vendors in the market to offer solutions integrated with AI capabilities such as machine learning-based analytics.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growth in industrial automation is identified as the key trend in the market.

Industries across the world are adopting Industry 4.0 to optimize manufacturing operations by reducing errors at the early stages of the product lifecycle.

This is leading to an increase in the demand for control systems, networking technologies, and software among various industries such as food and beverage, paper, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals.

IoT devices fall under the category of control systems. With the emerging trend of industrial automation, the demand for such devices is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The rise in privacy and security issues is a major challenge in the market.

The rapid adoption of IoT technologies is leading to an increase in the number of devices connected to the internet.

This is widening the scope for cyber criminals to steal data and use it to commit fraud or blackmail.

The adoption of IoT is also increasing privacy and security concerns, as these devices can be hacked to steal sensitive information.

The high vulnerability of IoT devices is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this AI in IoT market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the AI in IoT market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the AI in IoT market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the AI in IoT market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of AI in IoT market vendors

