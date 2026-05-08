AI in Life Science Market worth $69.34 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Life Science Market is projected to grow from about USD 21.58 billion in 2026 to USD 69.34 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 26.3%.

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AI in Life Science Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 21.58 billion

USD 21.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 69.34 billion

USD 69.34 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 26.3%

AI in Life Science Market Trends & Insights:

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share (37.5%) of the AI in life science market in 2025.

In 2025, the end-to-end solutions segment accounted for the largest share (37.5%) of the AI in life science market.

North America accounted for the largest share of 48.9% of the AI in life science market in 2025.

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This growth is further fueled by the trend toward data-oriented and agentic AI architectures that help life sciences companies move from conventional analytics to self-acting systems. These innovations particularly impact clinical trial optimization, real-world evidence collection, and post-market monitoring, where fragmented and vast data sets have limited the efficiency of these applications. In addition, the adoption of cloud-based services with AI technology allows life sciences companies to consolidate diverse data sources, ranging from medical and genomics data to patient-specific information, to facilitate predictive modeling and fast-track the drug development process. The emergence of AI agents that automate sophisticated tasks, such as literature search, hypothesis formulation, and patient segmentation, also contributes to increased operational efficiency and accelerated innovation cycles. For example, Oracle Corporation (US) released the Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform in January 2026, which combines more than 129 million de-identified medical records with generative AI and agentic intelligence solutions to speed up research and clinical trials. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US) introduced AI agents in June 2025 to optimize workflows in clinical and commercial operations, including target identification and clinical data analytics.

By tool, the natural language processing (NLP) segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the AI in life science market during the forecast period.

Based on tool, the market for AI in life sciences has been segmented into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context-aware processing and computing, computer vision, image analysis, and other categories. Among these segments, NLP is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period, driven by its importance in processing unstructured text across life science workflows. Recent studies indicate that NLP applications are performing exceptionally well in healthcare, as shown by a 2025 systematic review of EHR-based cognitive impairment detection (PMC11873039). The authors reported that NLP applications achieved a median sensitivity of 0.88 and a specificity of 0.96. Furthermore, the US FDA hosted a precisionFDA GenAI Challenge from January 10 to February 28, 2025, signaling increased interest among industry players and regulatory bodies in language-based AI applications in healthcare settings. Other significant developments have also occurred in this domain. For instance, Anthropic (US) announced "Claude for Healthcare" in early 2026, which includes several NLP-based capabilities. Microsoft Corporation (US) introduced Dragon Copilot in March 2025, an AI-based voice recognition technology that automates documentation tasks in healthcare organizations.

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By surgical specialty, the cloud-based solution segment held the largest share of the AI in life sciences market in 2025.

Based on deployment mode, the market for AI in life sciences has been segmented into cloud-based solutions, on-premises solutions, and hybrid solutions. In 2025, the cloud-based solutions category accounts for the largest share, owing to the rising preference for scalable, flexible, and high-performance computing resources needed to handle the intensive data processing demands of AI applications. The growing preference for cloud-native solutions, which emphasize agility, efficiency, and speed in AI model deployments, is fueling demand for these services. According to statistics from ZipDo.co, 81% of biotech startups rely on cloud-based platforms to integrate multi-omics data for drug discovery. Furthermore, the cloud has become the default mode for deploying AI models, as almost all organizations are increasing their cloud spending to facilitate AI adoption. For instance, in April 2026, Amazon Web Services (US) released "Amazon Bio Discovery" - a cloud-based AI solution that enables researchers to execute drug discovery workflows and create candidate molecules at an accelerated pace.

North America registered the largest share in the global AI in life science market in 2025.

North America held the largest share of the global AI in life sciences market in 2025. In addition, the region's ability to commercialize and its early adoption of AI across the entire product cycle, including discovery, approval, post-approval, and even post-market activities, have contributed to its leadership. The use of AI by businesses in the region is not limited to R&D but is increasingly used for regulatory intelligence, market access, and patient engagement. The presence of advanced data infrastructure and interoperable frameworks that enable the easy exchange of clinical and real-world data among various players in the region is another important reason for its leading position. Moreover, North America has many AI-native life sciences startups and vendors that help it stay at the forefront of the race.

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Top Companies in AI in Life Science Market:

The Top Companies in AI in Life Science Market include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Tempus AI, Inc. (US), Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes SE (France), Schrödinger, Inc. (US), Data4Cure, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Insilico Medicine Ltd. (Hong Kong), Eurofins Discovery Services (Eurofins Scientific SE) (Luxembourg), BenevolentAI Limited (UK), Owkin, Inc. (France), PathAI, Inc. (US), Aidoc Medical Ltd. (Israel), Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Deep Genomics Inc. (Canada), SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Switzerland), and Unlearn.AI, Inc. (US), CureAI (India)s.

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