AI in Marketing Workshop Forthcoming from UMD Smith Executive Education

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for Optimizing Marketing Performance with AI, an in-person workshop on Sept. 19-20, 2024, presented by the Office of Executive Education at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

The workshop, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. both days, will be led by Associate Professor of Marketing Liye Ma, whose expertise encompasses AI/machine learning and digital marketing. He will guide participants in connecting big data, machine learning, predictive AI, and generative AI to maximize marketing decisions and outcomes.

"The marketing industry is rapidly transforming, and businesses must change with it," says Ma, who will preview the training in a free information session (with registration) via Zoom, 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

The course is ideal for mid- to senior-level marketing professionals – especially team leads – looking to apply AI to optimize or improve marketing performance, says Smith School Executive Education Program Manager Clayton Richey.

The workshop, he adds, "represents an innovative and exclusive opportunity regionally, if not nationally, in terms of marketing AI training via university-level executive education."

The training, he says, will prepare participants to:

Describe the current state of AI technology and explore applications in use today

Identify opportunities to implement AI within the marketing functions of their organizations

Evaluate the risks of AI implementation and develop mitigation strategies

Apply governance strategies for data, privacy and security

In the workshop, Ma will "review the technology and tools currently on the market, evaluate them for use in business operations, and convey to the participants a high-level understanding of technology trends," Richey says. "Participants will not only better understand the revolutionary applications of AI, but also learn a framework they can apply to emerging technologies."

Ma, through his research, has developed statistical, econometric and machine learning methods to analyze the drivers of consumer actions in the digital economy. He has used the findings to help companies develop digital marketing strategies and optimize marketing decisions.

For registration and more information, go to the Optimizing Marketing Performance with AI homepage.

