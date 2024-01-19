AI in Media & Entertainment - The Accelerated Integration of AI in Media Value Chains and Future Developments

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Media & Entertainment - Impact of AI Across the Value Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era where technology and digital innovation continuously reshape industries, the media and entertainment sector is experiencing a significant overhaul due to the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new research publication delves into the profound impacts AI is making across the media value chain, addressing vital questions and providing insights into future trends and applications.

Disruptions: Embracing the AI Revolution

The research investigates the disruptive potential of AI technologies in the media sector, highlighting how automation, machine learning, and sophisticated algorithms are poised to transform content creation, distribution, and consumption. As media companies seek innovative ways to engage audiences, AI emerges as a critical tool for curating personalized content and enhancing viewer experiences.

The aim of this study is to examine the impact of the arrival of AI in the media and entertainment sector.

It seeks to answer the following questions:

  • What disruptions can be expected as a result of the arrival of AI in the media sector?
  • Which parts of the value chain are most likely to be affected?
  • What are the concrete use cases for AI in the sector?
  • What developments are expected from these initial applications?
  • What are the main benefits and barriers to the use of AI in the media sector?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Context of AI in media and entertainment

  • Introduction
  • Definition
  • Key features
  • Disruption

2. AI in production

  • Key features
  • Use cases

3. AI in Post-Production

  • Key features
  • Visual effects
  • Translation and dubbing

4. Content and asset management

  • Key features
  • Use cases

5. Content monetisation

  • Key features
  • Use cases

6. User experience and personalisation

  • Key features
  • Use cases

7. Conclusion

  • Benefits and barriers

Company Coverage:

  • A+E Networks
  • Act.tv
  • AI Screenwriter
  • AI-Media
  • Amagi
  • Amazon
  • American Film Institute
  • British Board of Film Classification
  • Brut
  • CBS Broadcasting Inc.
  • Cuebric
  • Deepdub
  • Disney Research Studios
  • Disney+
  • Electronic Arts
  • Eventage
  • EVS
  • FOX Sports
  • French Rugby League
  • Genario
  • Kerv
  • Lola Visual Effects
  • Mirriad
  • NBCUniversal
  • Netflix
  • Newsbridge
  • OrangeLogic
  • Peacock
  • Pixar Animation Studios
  • Portland Trail Blazers
  • Respeecher
  • Runway
  • Ryff
  • SEED
  • Tastemade
  • TikTok
  • UGCScripts
  • University of California
  • YouTube

