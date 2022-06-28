AI In Media & Entertainment Market Worth $99.48 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in media & entertainment market size is expected to reach USD 99.48 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing popularity of virtual creation in the media and entertainment business, and its ability to create high-definition graphics and real-time virtual worlds, are driving the market forward. Artificial intelligence(AI) is helping media companies to leverage these benefits by enhancing content management across various phases in the workflow of content processes, including smart content analysis and categorization, automatic image tagging, scalable personalization and predictions, time-saving content creation assistance, and text intelligence and analysis, and voice-controlled platforms.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of solutions, the services segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

This growth is attributed to the lack of trained professionals in virtual production and VFX technology; film studios or moviemakers often hire qualified agencies and their services to implement VFX in their video productions.

The sales and marketing segment accounted for the largest share of the global market revenue in 2021.

AI is used for trading or marketing aspects, including design, advertising, and promotions in the entertainment & media fields.

North America is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period as the region offers significant growth opportunities for industry expansion due to substantial investments in AI projects and related R&D activities.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Growth & Trends

AI technology providers work with broadcast companies to incorporate AI to optimize programming timetables. For instance, the BBC has started many efforts to apply AI/Machine Learning (ML) to optimize and automate content management. These activities have been implemented in a live telecast and deliberated further in later segments. These projects precisely target workflow enhancements aiming at time and cost savings in creation and distribution. The growing use of AI-based virtual production infrastructure in movie studios and TV shows is anticipated to upsurge the demand for motion capture workstations, virtual cameras, simulation cameras, and other virtual production hardware in the coming years.

The rising popularity of realistic virtual elements and three-dimensional designs for movies and video games is expected to drive the demand for computer graphics cards. Artificial intelligence in the media & entertainment industry is implemented for trading or marketing, including design, advertisements, and film promotion. Smart AI frameworks can create extensive marketing and advertising solutions. Using AI, predictive analytics can perform marketing procedures faster. AI-driven marketing software helps create promotional approaches, address audience goals, and make effective customer solutions. For instance, 'Alibaba Luban', an AI-based graphic design software produces visual designs a hundred times faster than humans, which means it will create 8000 banners in just a second.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI in media & entertainment market on the basis of solution, application, and region:

AI In Media & Entertainment Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware/Equipment

Services

AI In Media & Entertainment Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Gaming

Fake Story Detection

Plagiarism Detection

Personalization

Production Planning & Management

Sales & Marketing

Talent Identification

Content Capture

Sports Automatic Productions

Video Production



Broadcasting & Live Streaming



Analytics

AI In Media & Entertainment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Norway



Sweden



Finland



Denmark



The Netherlands



Spain



Ireland



Italy



Switzerland



Belgium

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



Australia & New Zealand

& South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Africa UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar

List of Key Players in Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Media & Entertainment Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

EMG

Gearhouse South Africa Pty. Ltd.

Gravity Media

GrayMeta

International Business Machines Corp.

LMG, LLC

Matchroom Sport Ltd.

Production Resource Group, L.L.C.

Synthesia Ltd.

TAIT

Valossa Labs Ltd.

Veritone, Inc.

Pixellot

PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

AISportsWatch GmbH

Spiideo

Sportway AB

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

Hudl

Move.ai

AutomaticTV

