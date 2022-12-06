AI in Mental Health Global Market Report 2022: Ever-Surging Prevalence of Mental Health Issues Worldwide Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Mental Health: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise of digital approaches to mental health has led to the development of predictions, detections, and treatment solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Digital interventions, especially web and smartphone apps, are incorporating AI to enhance mental health care and optimize the user experience. A modern data stream enables the development of mental health prediction and detection models based on data-driven AI methods.



Despite the surge in depression and anxiety triggered by the pandemic, the suicide problem has not improved. Based on trained data sets, AI algorithms identify people's behavior and mental activities and assist in suicide prevention. Suicide is prevented by detecting patterns and acting quickly to avoid negative consequences. With the adoption of AI, specialists can understand victims' mental health and address the problem earlier. In this way, it helps in reducing the number of suicides worldwide. In the field of mental healthcare, AI has been utilized. Currently, AI is being used both in clinician- and customer-marketed apps, but there are many issues with its current implementation, including efficacy,

privacy, and security.



Social media and internet browsing have reduced face-to-face communication and increased loneliness because of prolonged internet use. The use of AI based mental health apps has increased due to the rise in mental disorders caused by chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



In addition, poor work-life balance, poor eating habits, social isolation, hectic schedules, and relationship issues are all contributing factors to the rise of mental illness across the globe, particularly in developed and emerging countries. The creation of advanced and updated applications, as well as increased awareness among people in developing economies, are anticipated to provide prospects over the forecast period.



In this report, the global market AI in mental health has been segmented based on offering, technology, disorder type, and geography. Based on offering, the AI in mental health market has been categorized into solutions and services. Based on technology, the AI in mental health market has been segmented into ML, natural language processing, and others.



By geography, the AI in mental health market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and RoW. The North America region is currently the most dominant market for the global AI in mental health market. Smartphone adoption, network advancements, and internet and social media penetration drive the market. Increasing awareness about mental health in recent years, addiction to different substances, and less social interaction have contributed to APAC's growth.

Report Includes

12 data tables and 16 additional tables

A brief general outlook of the global market for AI in mental health prediction, detection and treatment solutions

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for AI in mental health market, and the corresponding market share analysis offering, technology, disorder type, and geographic region

Updated information on market drivers and opportunities for AI in enhancing mental health care, key shifts and trends, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other demographic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis for AI in mental health market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on solutions and service providers across geographies

Patent activity and review of patent grants for AI in mental health by each major category

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Ginger, Lyra Healthcare Inc., Quartet and Woebot Health

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities/Technological Impact in Each Disorder Type

4.1 Market Opportunities

4.1.1 Growing Number of AI Start-Ups Catering to Mental Health

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Apps That Offer Ease of Access

4.2 Disorder Type

4.2.1 Suicide Management

4.2.2 Stress Management

4.2.3 Mood Disorder

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering, Technology

5.1 AI in Mental Health Market by Offering

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 Ai in Mental Health Market, by Technology

5.2.1 Machine Learning

5.2.2 Natural Language Processing

5.2.3 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

8.1 Scope of Report

8.2 Methodology

8.3 Analyst's Credentials

8.4 Custom Research

8.5 Related Research Reports

Companies Mentioned

Ginger

Lyra Health Inc.

Meru

Mindstrong Health

New Life Solution Inc.

Quartet

Spring Care Inc.

Talkspace Inc.

Woebot Health

Wysa Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwlvlf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets