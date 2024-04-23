AI in Packaging Market to Surge at a CAGR of 29.3% through 2034 Amid Growing Adoption of Smart Packaging Solutions Worldwide

AI is revolutionizing packaging! Driven by efficiency and quality demands, AI tackles everything from quality control and custom designs to optimized supply chains. AI-powered supply chain management is the next big leap, boosting package safety with real-time tracking. Dive deeper! Download our sample report to see how AI is shaping the future of packaging.

NEWARK, Del. , April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global AI in packaging market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,790.8 million in 2024. The market is expected to reach US$ 23,415.2 million by 2034. It is projected to surge at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2024 to 2034.

AI is rapidly developing in packaging design, utilizing algorithms to analyze product specifications, industry trends, and consumer preferences. This technology is set to create aesthetically pleasing, practical, and economical packaging designs. AI also optimizes structural integrity and predicts consumer reactions to different packaging styles using machine learning techniques.

AI plays a crucial role in the packaging industry's quality control procedures, enabling faster and more accurate examination of products and materials, identifying flaws, ensuring legal compliance, and reducing waste. AI automates inspection duties, reducing the need for physical intervention and maintaining high product quality standards.

The packaging market is adopting AI technology for innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, offering companies opportunities for expansion and competitiveness. Machine learning, computer vision, and data analytics are being used to enhance packaging design, manufacturing, and distribution. As AI continues to develop, its influence on the packaging sector is expected to grow.

Key Takeaways from AI in the Packaging Market

from 2024 to 2034. Based on capacity, the quality control and inspection segment is expected to rise at 29.0% CAGR by 2034.

CAGR by 2034. Demand for AI in packaging in China is set to grow at 31.6% CAGR by 2034.

is set to grow at CAGR by 2034. The AI in packaging market is projected to increase in Japan at a CAGR of 33.8% through 2034.

at a CAGR of through 2034. India is expected to rise at a CAGR of 39.6% during the forecast period.

"AI is revolutionizing packaging operations by improving analytics, optimizing algorithms, and controlling design and quality. It predicts equipment faults, schedules repairs, and streamlines production. AI-driven supply chain management systems enable real-time inventory tracking, demand forecasting, and route optimization, boosting productivity and reducing costs."- says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Key AI solution providers in the packaging industry include Amazon Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, GE Digital, Open AI, Midjourney Inc., Canva, Adobe, ABB Group, Cognex Corporation, and others. Leading companies actively invest in research and development to enhance their AI capabilities and offer innovative packaging solutions.

For instance,

In November 2021 , ABB Robotics partnered with Zume to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics in their global continuous packaging production.

ABB Robotics partnered with Zume to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics in their global continuous packaging production. In October 2021 , Schneider Electric Canada and OptiMach partnered to expand operational duties and provide customers with robotic and autonomous solutions.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for AI in the packaging Market, analyzing historical demand from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals market growth projections on the AI in packaging based on technology (machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, predictive analysis, others), application (quality control and inspection, packaging design and customization, supply chain optimization, smart packaging), end-use (food & beverage, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, other industrial, consumer goods, e-commerce), and region.

