AI In Social Media Market size worth $ 6.12 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 28.82% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "AI In Social Media Market" By Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing), By Application (Customer Experience Management, Sales and Marketing), By Component (Hardware and Software), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global AI In Social Media Market size was valued at USD 0.74 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 28.82% from 2021 to 2028.

Global AI In Social Media Market Overview

The increasing demand for smart homes and smart cities in developing countries and artificial intelligence technology in smartphones with the increase in the adoption of AI technology for various applications in the social media sector are the major factors driving the market growth. An increase in investment by e-commerce companies helps in product recommendations by social media users.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness, the standard of living, with the rise in digitalization in the developing countries. With the help of AI technologies, people are aware of the trends in the market by getting a large amount of data on the social media platform to understand the trends and brands in the market are some of the essential drivers for the growth of the Market globally.

Key Developments

On February 2020 , Google sealed the acquisition of the analytics firm Looker to boost its cloud offerings.

, Google sealed the acquisition of the analytics firm Looker to boost its cloud offerings. On June 2019 , Twitter acquired Fabula AI to strengthen its machine learning expertise. Fabula AI is a London -based start-up with world-class machine learning researchers who employ graph deep learning to detect network manipulation.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Google Inc, Facebook, AWS, IBM, Adobe Systems, Baidu, Salesforce, Twitter, Snap, and Clarabridge.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global AI In Social Media Market On the basis of Technology, Application, Component, and Geography.

AI In Social Media Market, By Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning



Natural Language Processing

AI In Social Media Market, By Application

Customer Experience Management



Sales and Marketing



Predictive Risk Assessment



Others

AI In Social Media Market, By Component

Hardware



Software

AI In Social Media Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

