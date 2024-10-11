AI in Social Media Market worth $10.33 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

315 – Tables

63 - Figures

320 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92119289

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units USD (billion) Segments Covered Product type, Use case, End user, and Region Geographics covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global AI in Social Media Market are Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US), Baidu (China), OpenAI (US), Hootsuite (US), Qualtrics (US), Brandwatch (UK), Converseon (US), Meltwater (US), Quid (US), Digimind (France), CreatorIQ (US), Aspire.io (US), Lately.AI (US), SocialPilot (US), Copy.ai (US), Flick (UK), Dash Hudson (US), Jasper (US), Upfluence (US), Ocoya (Lithuania), Upgrow (US), StoryChief (Belgium), Genius.AI (UAE), ContentStudio (US), Emplifi (US), Lumen5 (US), Buffer (US), Narrato (India), Mentionlytics (UK), Kapwing (US), Predis.AI (India), Pictory (US), Midjourney (US), and Synthesia (UK).

The major factors driving the market growth of AI in Social Media Market include the introduction of AI-powered deepfake detection in social media to identify and flag altered content. Social platforms are increasingly relying on advanced AI algorithms to detect and flag manipulated videos, images, and audio, addressing growing concerns about misinformation, fraud, and digital deception. Growth in Gen AI-based content creation tools enables brands to create captivating and unique content. These tools empower brands to effortlessly create captivating, unique content at scale, allowing personalized engagement with audiences. The rising demand for highly personalized content and recommendations tailored to user preferences and behavior are shaping the social media market. This personalization boosts user satisfaction, fosters stronger engagement, and increases time spent on platforms, benefiting users and advertisers. Improved collaboration between influencers and brands is boosting the effectiveness of influencer marketing campaigns with AI. AI tools help brands and influencers to better understand the audiences by analyzing data like preferences, behaviors, and trends. This helps both brands and influencers grow their reach and engagement which makes influencer marketing campaigns successful.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92119289

Advent of Gen AI-based content creation tools enables brands to create captivating and unique content.

The rise of gen AI-based content creation tools has transformed social media by empowering brands to create unique content. These tools are powered by advanced language models, enable automated text generation, images, and videos that cover target audiences, and maintain a dynamic presence on platforms. The utilization of gen AI across sectors such as entertainment, healthcare, and marketing agencies is transforming content creation and customer engagement. Gen AI also simplifies content production workflow, reducing time and cost related to traditional content creation methods. Global tech giants are investing heavily in AI technologies to improve user experience, enhance advertising effectiveness, and gain competitive advantages in the AI in social media market.

By Product type, the influencer marketing segment registers for the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

By automating and optimizing influencer marketing, AI social media tools enable brands to make data-driven decisions, reach relevant audiences, and ensure their campaigns are more effective and cost-efficient. AI-based social media tools in influencer marketing assist brands in detecting fraudulent influencers, which can improve the ROI, increase sales, and improve the brand's reputation. For instance, AI content tools like Lumen5, Canva, Jasper, and Midjourney are major tools for improving influencer marketing strategies by crafting high-quality content.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=92119289

By region, Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region for AI in social media, compelled by high mobile and internet penetration rates and a young, tech-savvy population. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the adoption, with social media platforms being central to the region's social media ecosystem. With the vast amount of content generated in diverse languages, AI in social media is used for content moderation, language translation, and understanding user-generated content, specifically across China and India.

Top Key Companies in AI in Social Media Market:

Some major players in the AI in Social Media Market include Google (US), Meta (US), IBM (US), Sprout Social (US), Sprinklr (US), AWS (US), LivePerson (US), HubSpot (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US), Baidu (China), OpenAI (US), Hootsuite (US), Qualtrics (US), Brandwatch (UK), Converseon (US), Meltwater (US), Quid (US), Digimind (France), CreatorIQ (US), Aspire.io (US), Lately.AI (US), SocialPilot (US), Copy.ai (US), Flick (UK), Dash Hudson (US), Jasper (US), Upfluence (US), Ocoya (Lithuania), Upgrow (US), StoryChief (Belgium), Genius.AI (UAE), ContentStudio (US), Emplifi (US), Lumen5 (US), Buffer (US), Narrato (India), Mentionlytics (UK), Kapwing (US), Predis.AI (India), Pictory (US), Midjourney (US), and Synthesia (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

AI as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2029

AI Governance Market- Global Forecast to 2029

AI Image Generator Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Natural Language Understanding Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Large Language Model Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on AI in Social Media Companies and AI in Social Media Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets