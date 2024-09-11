AI in Supply Chain Market to Reach $58.55 Billion by 2031, Driven by AI Integration and Growing Need for Enhanced Visibility and Transparency in Supply Chain Operations - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of AI in Supply Chain Market:- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5064

The increasing incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in supply chain operations and the rising need for greater visibility & transparency in supply chain processes are key factors driving the growth of the AI in supply chain market. However, the high procurement & operating costs of AI-based supply chain solutions and the lack of supporting infrastructure restrain the growth of this market.

In addition, the growing demand for AI-based business automation solutions is expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, performance issues in integrating data from multiple sources and data security & privacy concerns are major challenges impacting market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud-based supply chain solutions is a prominent trend in the AI in supply chain market.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More):- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5064

Growing Demand for AI-Based Business Automation Solutions Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Businesses are adopting automation technologies to increase efficiency, reduce manual efforts, and optimize costs and the utilization of resources and time. With advances in technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), businesses are transitioning from legacy practices to automated workflows to make business processes proactive, intelligent, and more effective. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into automated workflows, with supply chain processes, such as order processing, inventory management, and logistics, benefitting from reduced staffing needs and time and cost savings. The increasing focus on AI-powered business automation solutions is expected to generate growth opportunities for market players. Hence, the players in this market are launching advanced solutions to help enterprises increase business productivity and efficiency. For instance, in May 2023, ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.), a leading digital workflow company, launched Finance and Supply Chain Workflows to help enterprises apply intelligent automation to business-critical processes. The workflows enable finance, supply chain, and procurement leaders to gain a competitive edge in today's increasingly complex business environment. Using these workflows, enterprises can deploy automated capabilities across core business functions to drive efficiency and business value at scale, all on one, easy-to-use platform.

Discover More About Market Segmentation And Geographic Forecasts By Accessing The Full [PDF] Sample Research Report – https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5064

Furthermore, enterprises are collaborating to deploy AI-based business automation solutions. For instance, in May 2024, Wipro (India), a leading technology services and consulting company, and Kognitos Inc. (U.S.), a leader in Generative Al Automation and a portfolio company of Wipro Ventures, announced a collaboration to deploy enterprise-ready GenAI-based Business Automation Solutions.

AI in Supply Chain Market Analysis: Key Segmental Findings

By Offering: In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of 44.4% of the AI in supply chain market. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of of the AI in supply chain market. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period 2024–2031. By Technology: In 2024, the machine learning segment is expected to account for the largest share of 63.0% of the AI in supply chain market. However, the robotic process automation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

In 2024, the machine learning segment is expected to account for the largest share of of the AI in supply chain market. However, the robotic process automation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period 2024–2031. By Deployment Mode: In 2024, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to account for the major share of the AI in supply chain market. However, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031.

In 2024, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to account for the major share of the AI in supply chain market. However, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. By Application: In 2024, the demand forecasting segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AI in supply chain market. However, the real-time supply chain visibility segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031.

In 2024, the demand forecasting segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AI in supply chain market. However, the real-time supply chain visibility segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031. By End-use Industry: In 2024, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of 23.1% of the AI in supply chain market. However, the retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 47.8% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

Get A Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5064

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS:

Based on geography, the AI in supply chain market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 36.9% of the AI in supply chain market. This market is projected to reach $24,214.6 million by 2031.

Asia-Pacific's large share is attributed to the proliferation of advanced supply chain solutions, the rising deployment of AI tools across the region, and efforts by major market players to implement AI technology across various sectors. Developing APAC countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are formulating comprehensive national policies to promote the adoption and regulate the deployment of AI. Government strategies in countries such as Japan and Singapore are focused on fostering AI ecosystems and managing projects effectively.

Furthermore, technological advancements are encouraging businesses to adopt AI-based solutions to enable better decision-making. For instance, in March 2023, Sabre GLBL Inc. (U.S.), a leading software and technology provider, successfully implemented its Revenue Optimizer and Dynamic Availability solutions for Virgin Australia Airlines Pty Ltd (Australia). Thus, the rising adoption of AI technologies and the widespread deployment of AI across businesses are driving market growth in the region.

Browse In-Depth Report Now - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-in-supply-chain-market-5064

In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of the AI in supply chain market in Asia-Pacific. China's large market share is mainly attributed to the growing use of cloud services, the increasing government focus on technology development, and rising labor costs in the country.

China has established a robust policy framework for AI development. Private investments in AI are steadily increasing, positioning China as the second-largest investor globally, following the U.S. For instance, in June 2023, the Municipal Government of China unveiled a comprehensive three-year action plan (2023–2025) aimed at fostering the development of the country's manufacturing industry. The plan identifies semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as preferred industries for growth. Thus, supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting technology development and adoption are anticipated to drive the growth of the AI in supply chain market in China.

The U.S. Continues to Dominate the AI in Supply Chain Market in North America

In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the dominant share of the AI in supply chain market in North America. Increasing initiatives to attract investments in technology and strengthen the country's supply chain, market players' increasing focus on the development of supply chain solutions, and the proliferation of small businesses across the U.S. contribute to the country's large market share.

Companies in the U.S. are investing in digital transformation, focusing specifically on supply chains, retail execution, and environmental sustainability. For instance, in February 2023, Procter & Gamble (U.S.) announced plans to launch a supply chain services platform for retail partners to enable the company to serve consumers better while streamlining its end-to-end supply chain and creating a sustainable and expanding competitive advantage. Moreover, key players in the country are focused on advancing their supply chain solutions, which is expected to further drive the growth of this market.

AI in Supply Chain Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the AI in supply chain market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the AI in supply chain market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the AI in supply chain market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), C3.ai, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung SDS CO., Ltd. (South Korea), Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corporation (U.S.), and Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany).

Have specific research needs? Request a customized research report: - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5064

AI in Supply Chain Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In May 2024 , SAP SE ( Germany ) collaborated with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to develop new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions that can help clients unlock business value.

, SAP SE ( ) collaborated with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to develop new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions that can help clients unlock business value. In January 2024 , IBM Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with SAP SE ( Germany ) to develop solutions and help clients in the consumer packaged goods and retail industries enhance their supply chains, finance operations, sales, and services using generative AI.

, IBM Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with SAP SE ( ) to develop solutions and help clients in the consumer packaged goods and retail industries enhance their supply chains, finance operations, sales, and services using generative AI. In November 2023 , Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched four new capabilities for its AWS Supply Chain—combining Amazon's supply chain experience with the resilience, security, and business continuity of an AWS-managed service to help customers optimize their supply chains.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched four new capabilities for its AWS Supply Chain—combining Amazon's supply chain experience with the resilience, security, and business continuity of an AWS-managed service to help customers optimize their supply chains. In June 2023 , IBM Corporation (U.S.) extended its partnership with Adobe Inc. (U.S.) to help brands successfully accelerate their content supply chains through the implementation of next-generation AI, including Adobe Sensei GenAI services and Adobe Firefly (currently in beta).

, IBM Corporation (U.S.) extended its partnership with Adobe Inc. (U.S.) to help brands successfully accelerate their content supply chains through the implementation of next-generation AI, including Adobe Sensei GenAI services and Adobe Firefly (currently in beta). In May 2023 , SAP SE ( Germany ) collaborated with Accenture plc ( Ireland ), a company specializing in information technology services and consulting, to offer customers increased transparency and visibility across assets and inventory, as well as faster value realization with the SAP Business Network.

, SAP SE ( ) collaborated with Accenture plc ( ), a company specializing in information technology services and consulting, to offer customers increased transparency and visibility across assets and inventory, as well as faster value realization with the SAP Business Network. In March 2023 , Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, an AI copilot for ERP and CRM applications. Copilot can unlock ERP's potential by combining data and AI to reduce the time spent on unfulfilling tasks and accelerate the speed of execution and business outcomes.

, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, an AI copilot for ERP and CRM applications. Copilot can unlock ERP's potential by combining data and AI to reduce the time spent on unfulfilling tasks and accelerate the speed of execution and business outcomes. In December 2022, NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.) launched AI Enterprise 3.0, a GPU-powered software suite that enables businesses to drive growth and security while cutting costs to accelerate enterprise data science initiatives, streamline AI model deployment, and rapidly draw insights from data analytics.

In November 2022 , Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach. The platform brings the best of Microsoft AI collaboration, low-code, security, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform.

, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) launched the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach. The platform brings the best of Microsoft AI collaboration, low-code, security, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. In November 2022 , Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched AWS Supply Chain, a new app that helps businesses increase supply chain visibility and make faster, more informed decisions that help mitigate risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) launched AWS Supply Chain, a new app that helps businesses increase supply chain visibility and make faster, more informed decisions that help mitigate risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. In October 2022 , Google LLC (U.S.) extended its partnership with Accenture plc ( Ireland ) to help retailers quickly adopt integrated solutions that apply the best of Google Cloud technology and deliver the benefits of AI and ML with tools and capabilities. Retailers can run demand forecasting, improve inventory planning, and develop strategies for supply chain segmentation.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More):- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/12852079

Scope of the Report:

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment—by Offering

Hardware Processors Networking Storage

Software

Services Deployment & Integration Services Support & Maintenance Services Consulting Services Connectivity Services



AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment—by Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Robotic Process Automation

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment—by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployments

On-premise Deployments

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment—by Application

Demand Forecasting

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Fleet Management

Inventory Management

Real-time Supply Chain Visibility

Other Applications

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment—by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Retail

Building & Construction

Medical Devices & Consumables

Aerospace & Defense

Other End-use Industries

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

More Artificial Intelligence (AI) Related Market Research Reports -

AI Chipsets Market Is Projected To Reach $260.2Bn By 2031, Growing 27.2% CAGR. – https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-chipsets-market-5835



Cold Chain Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach $410 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 11.8% During Forecast Period 2024–2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cold-chain-equipment-market-5633





Discover Dynamic Growth Path Of Enterprise AI Market, Is Set To Reach $171.2 Billion By A 2031, Driven By Strong 32.9% CAGR From 2024. –https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/enterprise-ai-market-5806





Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Manufacturing Market Projected To Hit $84.5 Billion By 2031, Growing At A 32.6% CAGR From 2024 To 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-in-manufacturing-market-4983





Conversational AI Market Trends, Forecast & Analysis To 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/conversational-ai-market-5594



AI In Supply Chain Market Is Expected To Reach $58.55 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 40.4% From 2024 To 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-in-supply-chain-market-5064



AI In E-Commerce Market To Hit $11.1Bn By 2031 With A 17.8% CAGR. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-in-e-commerce-market-5767



AI Training Dataset Market Is Slated To Register A CAGR Of 24.7% During Forecast Period 2022–2029 To Reach $9.35 Billion. – https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-training-dataset-market-5400



Wearable AI Devices Market Size, Share & Key Industry Trends - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wearable-ai-devices-market-4981



Europe Digital Transformation Market To Be Worth $832.84 Billion By 2030, Growing At A 18.5% CAGR From 2024 To 2030. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-digital-transformation-market-5697



Artificial Intelligence In Food & Beverage Market, Projected To Hit $42.6 Billion By 2031, Growing At A 32.6% CAGR From 2024–2031. Discover Key Insights & Trends. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-food-&-beverage-market-5987



Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market Is Projected To Reach $8.95 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 27.2% By 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-market-5429



Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market To Reach $112.2Bn By 2031, Growing At 27.9% CAGR. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-market-5771



Explore $57.8Bn Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market By 2030 With 41% CAGR. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market-4979



Global Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market Is Slated To Register A CAGR Of 42.8% During Forecast Period 2022–2029 To Reach $6.22 Billion By 2029. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-in-genomics-market-5345



AI In Medical Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Reach $9.38 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 36.2% From 2022 To 2029. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-medical-diagnostics-market-5312



Explore Booming Artificial Intelligence In Security Market, Projected To Grow At CAGR Of 22.9% From 2019 To 2027, Surpassing $50 Billion In Revenue By 2027. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market-4991



Europe Smart Cities Market Is Projected To Reach $489.3 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 15.5% During Forecast Period Of 2024 To 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-smart-cities-market-5621



Middle East & Africa Smart Cities Market Is Projected To Reach $40.38 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 25% During Forecast Period. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/middle-east-and-africa-smart-cities-market-5670



Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Market Is Projected To Reach $1,635.3 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 38% During Forecast Period 2024-2030. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-pacific-smart-cities-market-5571



China Vna And Pacs Market By Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/china-vna-market-and-pacs-market-4960



Healthcare AI Market To Reach $176.4 Billion By 2031, With A 31.3% CAGR. Key Trends Include Ai Software, Machine Learning, Nlp, And Hospital Applications. - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

AI in Supply Chain Market Research Summary -

Particulars Details Number of Pages 282 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 40.4 % Market Size (Value) USD 58.55 Billion by 2031

Segments Covered By Offering Hardware

Processors



Networking



Storage

Software

Services

Deployment & Integration Services



Support & Maintenance Services



Consulting Services



Connectivity Services By Technology Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Robotic Process Automation By Deployment Mode Cloud-based Deployments

On-premise Deployments By Application Demand Forecasting

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Fleet Management

Inventory Management

Real-time Supply Chain Visibility

Other Applications By End-use Industry Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Retail

Building & Construction

Medical Devices & Consumables

Aerospace & Defense

Other End-use Industries Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Rest of

Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East &

Africa (UAE, Israel, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Key Companies IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC

(U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA

Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), C3.ai, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung SDS CO.,

Ltd. (South Korea), Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corporation (U.S.), and Deutsche Post

DHL Group (Germany).

Click here to: Get Free Sample Pages of this Report

Hot Industry Reports: Emerging Trends and Market Forecasts

Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-pacific-hospital-beds-market-4884

Pet Oral Care Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pet-oral-care-market-2692

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microfluidic-immunoassay-market-5034

Pulse Lavage Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pulse-lavage-systems-market-4721

Food Enzymes Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-enzymes-market-4955

Robots-as-a-Service Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robots-as-a-service-market-5519

E-Commerce Market Size, Share & Growth Insights 2030 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/e-commerce-market-4644

Taste Modulators Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/taste-modulators-market-4715

Orthodontics Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/orthodontics-market-4678

Microbial Control Chemical Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microbial-control-chemical-market-4449

Airport Logistics Systems Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/airport-logistics-systems-market-4390

Label-Free Detection Market: Size, Share & Forecast 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/label-free-detection-market-3408

Europe Artificial Casings Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-artificial-casings-market-4303

X-Ray Detectors Market Insights & Trends Analysis 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/x-ray-detectors-market-4555

Flexible Packaging Market Materials & Industry Forecast 2024-2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/flexible-packaging-market-4220

Slide Stainers Market Size, Share, & Industry Analysis 2024- 2030 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/slide-stainers-market-5643

Antifreeze Protein Market Size, Share, Trends 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/antifreeze-protein-market-5435

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laboratory-information-management-system-market-4009

Recreational Boats Market Size, Share, Trend, Report 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/recreational-boats-market-4295

Soil Conditioners Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/soil-conditioners-market-3888

Nematicides Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nematicides-market-3687

Food Premix Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-premix-market-4236

Defibrillator Market: Share, Forecasts & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/defibrillator-market-3596

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microbubbles-ultrasound-contrast-agents-market-3732

Europe Hospital Beds Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis 2024 - 2031 https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-hospital-beds-market-4626

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/272/ai-in-supply-chain-market

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503014/Meticulous_Market_Research_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.