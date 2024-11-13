AI in Supply Chain Market worth $40.53 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114588383

AI in Supply Chain Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 9.15 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 40.53 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Services, Software and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Difficulties in data integration from multiple sources Key Market Opportunities Surge in demand for intelligent business processes and automation Key Market Drivers Growing implementation of big data to enhance supply chain efficiency

Services segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Services segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the AI in supply chain market. AI-based supply chain solutions are maintained and updated on a real-time basis for efficiency. A support package offered by value-added service providers ensures proper operation of the deployed AI systems and addresses technical issues that may emerge. The end-user is now more focused on measurable benefits from their investments in AI. Service providers can help define key performance indicators and track return on investment (ROI) in AI implementations to articulate value in AI for the supply chain.

The demand planning & forecasting segment in the AI in supply chain market is expected to capture the highest share during the forecast period.

Demand planning & forecasting segment is a leader primarily because of the critical function it plays in enhancing the forecast accuracy for future demands for a product, which in turn means optimized levels of inventory and reduced costs.

By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and machine learning methods for analysing historical sales data, market trends, consumer behavior, and external factors such as economic changes or seasonal patterns, companies can make sound decisions regarding the production and distribution of their goods. This therefore leads to reduced overproduction and other supply chain costly shortages.

The retail segment is expected to capture the highest share in the AI in supply chain market during the forecast period.

The retail segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. AI uses historical sales data, customer trend, and external factors for better predictions of demand. This will make them carry the right amount of inventory, eliminating frustration to the customer and overstocking wastefully valued storage and this might cause possible markdowns. Also, AI lets inventory management be seamless through the online and brick-and-mortar stores, and this ensures that every order can be fulfilled crisply across every medium. Through real-time tracking of goods throughout the supply chain, this also allows for further transparency and control over their operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of the AI in supply chain industry during the forecast period.

The growth in AI adoption is rapid in the Asia Pacific region, driven by a combination of regional economic factors and technological advancements. In the world's fastest-growing e-commerce market, the Asia Pacific region is using AI to streamline order fulfillment and delivery processes and enhance personalized customer experiences. China's "Made in China 2025" focuses on automation and intelligent manufacturing. AI has the vital contribution to be made in efficient and optimized production processes. China has the world's biggest e-commerce market and there is an ever-increasing demand for speed and reliability in delivery. AI solutions can be deployed in Intelligent Warehousing and Order Fulfillment.

Key Players

Leading players in the AI in Supply Chain companies include SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US), Kinaxis Inc. (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Anaplan, Inc. (US), ServiceNow (US), e2open, LLC (US) are few other key companies operating in the AI in supply chain market.

