AI in Telecommunication Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Expected to Reach USD 11.29 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN , Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Network Security, Network Optimization, Customer Analytics, Virtual Assistance, Self-Diagnostics), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in telecommunication market is witnessing an unprecedented growth trajectory and is expected to surge to USD 11.29 billion by 2030. This robust expansion is projected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% from 2023 to 2030, signaling a transformative period ahead for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and technology adopters alike.

With the advancement of technology paradigms such as NFV and SD-WAN, the telecommunications sector is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiencies and customer experiences. The integration of AI technologies facilitates an improved handling of the complexities inherent in modern communication networks.

Market analysts observe a significant uptick in investment toward AI applications such as network security, optimization, customer analytics, and virtual assistance—all pivotal in revolutionizing the way CSPs operate. The use of AI is also integral to developing robust self-diagnostic systems that promise to streamline telecommunication services.

AI's impact is not limited to current frameworks, as the next-gen wireless networks are also set to evolve into intricately complex systems. These advancements are driven by varied service requirements and the diversity of devices, applications, and system architectures. AI plays a critical role in addressing the rising complexity, with applications in monitoring, management, fraud mitigation, predictive maintenance, and cybersecurity.

Regional Highlights

  • The Asia Pacific region is becoming a powerhouse, forecasted to experience the fastest growth with a remarkable CAGR of 32.9%. Countries such as China and India are pioneering this accelerated growth due to rapid advancements in technology within their telecommunication sectors.
  • The market report provides in-depth insights, revealing key factors that are driving the growth of AI in telecommunication. Stakeholders and strategic planners in the industry can leverage this information to harness the potential of AI, thereby staying ahead of the competitive curve.
  • As CSPs increasingly adopt AI approaches to enable communication automation and agility, the market is poised for a profound transformation that will redefine telecommunication services worldwide.

AI Applications Transforming Telecommunication

  • Network Security and Optimization: The surge in multimedia demands and the necessity for fortified network security are leading CSPs to adopt sophisticated AI-driven strategies.
  • Customer Experience Enhancement: AI-powered virtual assistants and analytics are contributing to a more dynamic customer service landscape within telecommunications, resulting in higher business revenues.
  • Autonomous Operations: Deep packet inspection and service-aware networks enable CSPs to automate and improve network management and planning.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzqbu3

