AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Directory and Profiles of AI Enabled Classroom Products and Companies

Research and Markets

19 Dec, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Promises and Perils" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence is on the rise in education and educational technology companies along with educational publishers are meeting the demand. The analyst looked into the rise in AI in education in its report AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Promises and Perils. The report found that the AI in education market is estimated to grow from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $173.39 billion by 2033.

This report focuses primarily on the development and use of generative large language model (LLM) AIs - like ChatGPT, Bard, and Microsoft Bing Chat with AI - in schools, both for learning and administrative tasks. Simpler, rule-based algorithmic AIs (for tasks like adaptive learning) have been integrated into educational products and platforms for many years.

While there is a great deal of emerging activity in AI-created images and videos, this report will largely focus on text that is generated by LLMs for use in classrooms - primarily K-12, though relevant publishers and products directed toward higher education are noted.

This comprehensive study of AI in the classroom lays out the critical issues, trends, practices, and guidance for legacy educational publishers, edtech companies, AI educational startups, and other providers of generative AI teaching materials. This includes ways to position for success in responding to the complex, fast moving changes in education.

Key Topics Covered:

AI in the Classroom: The Current Landscape

  • Education's Initial Response: Get the Pitchforks
  • Is AI in the Classroom Really New?
  • What is the current view on the promise of AI
  • For Teachers
  • The Major Challenges and Cautions
  • Beyond the Classroom: The Big Picture

What Do Teachers and Students Want and Need from AI

  • The Current Landscape
  • Beyond the Pros and Cons
  • Teachers Do Need Help
  • What About the Students?

Best Practices for Publishers of AI Learning Products

  • The Basics: For All Classroom Products
  • Designing The Product
  • An Educational Publisher's Perspective on AI
  • Internal AI Efficiencies

Directory and Profiles of AI Enabled Classroom Products and Companies

  • Directory of AI-Enabled Classroom Products: Edtech companies, startups, and major publishers
  • Savvas Learning Company:
  • Discovery Education:
  • Renaissance Learning:
  • AI-Enabled Education Company Product and Strategy Snapshots
    • Anthology (Boca Raton, FL)
    • Cambium Learning Group (Dallas, TX)
    • Cengage (Boston, MA)
    • Discovery Education (Charlotte, NC)
    • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Boston, MA)
    • Kahoot! (Oslo, Norway)
    • Knewton Alta (Wiley)
    • McGraw Hill
    • Pearson
    • PowerSchool
    • Savvas Learning Company
    • Scholastic

Funding and Investment for AI Enabled Products

  • Some Background
  • A One-on-One Interview with Reach Capital's Jennifer Carolan

Public Policy, Guidance, and Ethics

  • AI Threats Beyond Education
  • US Federal Regulations
  • EU Regulations
  • Guidance

Outlook, Opportunities, and Ongoing Concerns

  • Data Privacy Regulations
  • Teacher Training
  • Student Use of Generative AI for Research and Writing
  • Increasing Reliance on Predictive Analytics
  • New Forms of Generative AI Specifically Geared for Education
  • Looking to the Future:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78vmyq

