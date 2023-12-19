AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Directory and Profiles of AI Enabled Classroom Products and Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Promises and Perils" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence is on the rise in education and educational technology companies along with educational publishers are meeting the demand. The analyst looked into the rise in AI in education in its report AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Promises and Perils. The report found that the AI in education market is estimated to grow from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $173.39 billion by 2033.

This report focuses primarily on the development and use of generative large language model (LLM) AIs - like ChatGPT, Bard, and Microsoft Bing Chat with AI - in schools, both for learning and administrative tasks. Simpler, rule-based algorithmic AIs (for tasks like adaptive learning) have been integrated into educational products and platforms for many years.



While there is a great deal of emerging activity in AI-created images and videos, this report will largely focus on text that is generated by LLMs for use in classrooms - primarily K-12, though relevant publishers and products directed toward higher education are noted.

This comprehensive study of AI in the classroom lays out the critical issues, trends, practices, and guidance for legacy educational publishers, edtech companies, AI educational startups, and other providers of generative AI teaching materials. This includes ways to position for success in responding to the complex, fast moving changes in education.

Key Topics Covered:

AI in the Classroom: The Current Landscape

Education's Initial Response: Get the Pitchforks

Is AI in the Classroom Really New?

What is the current view on the promise of AI

For Teachers

The Major Challenges and Cautions

Beyond the Classroom: The Big Picture

What Do Teachers and Students Want and Need from AI

The Current Landscape

Beyond the Pros and Cons

Teachers Do Need Help

What About the Students?

Best Practices for Publishers of AI Learning Products

The Basics: For All Classroom Products

Designing The Product

An Educational Publisher's Perspective on AI

Internal AI Efficiencies

Directory and Profiles of AI Enabled Classroom Products and Companies

Directory of AI-Enabled Classroom Products: Edtech companies, startups, and major publishers

Savvas Learning Company:

Discovery Education:

Renaissance Learning:

AI-Enabled Education Company Product and Strategy Snapshots Anthology ( Boca Raton, FL ) Cambium Learning Group ( Dallas, TX ) Cengage ( Boston, MA ) Discovery Education ( Charlotte, NC ) Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( Boston, MA ) Kahoot! ( Oslo, Norway ) Knewton Alta (Wiley) McGraw Hill Pearson PowerSchool Savvas Learning Company Scholastic



Funding and Investment for AI Enabled Products

Some Background

A One-on-One Interview with Reach Capital's Jennifer Carolan

Public Policy, Guidance, and Ethics

AI Threats Beyond Education

US Federal Regulations

EU Regulations

Guidance

Outlook, Opportunities, and Ongoing Concerns

Data Privacy Regulations

Teacher Training

Student Use of Generative AI for Research and Writing

Increasing Reliance on Predictive Analytics

New Forms of Generative AI Specifically Geared for Education

Looking to the Future:

