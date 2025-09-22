"AI in the D" Expands to Empower Detroit Seniors with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Literacy

Chapman Family Foundation, Google.org, and the City of Detroit introduce a first-of-its-kind AI program focused on older adults

DETROIT, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapman Family Foundation, in collaboration with Google.org and the City of Detroit, is extending its innovative "AI in the D" initiative to a new audience: senior citizens. Designed to broaden access to essential artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge, the program builds on the momentum of this summer's workshop that introduced Detroit high school students to AI in entrepreneurship.

Earlier this summer, over a hundred Detroit high-school students attended a day-long "AI in the D" workshop on using artificial intelligence to start a business.

On September 23, 2025, more than 70 Detroit seniors will gather at Kemeny Recreation Center (2260 S Fort St, Detroit, MI 48217) for a half-day workshop. Attendees will receive hands-on guidance, printed take-home resources, and practical instruction on applying AI to daily life—from spotting and preventing online scams, to managing finances and navigating the challenges of aging.

"As AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, the digital divide grows wider," said Tamira Chapman, Founder of the Chapman Family Foundation. "Without focused outreach and accessible education, Detroit seniors risk being excluded from innovations that could directly improve their lives. AI in the D is our commitment to ensuring that Detroiters of all ages get to be part of the AI revolution."

The initiative underscores a shared commitment to equity and inclusion. "At Google.org, we're committed to supporting communities that are often overlooked in the AI conversation," said Winton Steward, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Midwest at Google. "We're proud to back the Chapman Family Foundation's vision and to see how Detroit seniors can use AI tools to enhance their everyday lives."

Google.org awarded the Chapman Family Foundation a $240,000 grant to support the program. This funding adds to the more than $10 million the organization has invested in Michigan nonprofits since 2006, furthering its mission to expand access to digital skills. Together with the Chapman Family Foundation, Google.org aims to amplify the program's local impact and build a playbook for the rest of the country.

Participation and transportation for AI in the D are free of charge for Detroit seniors. For additional information, visit https://chapmanfamilyfdn.org/

About Chapman Family Foundation:

The Chapman Family Foundation is a Detroit-based nonprofit founded by Tamira Chapman, Founder and CEO of Storehouse In A Box, LLC. The foundation is dedicated to empowering at-risk youth and underserved communities. Its programming focuses on education, environmental stewardship, hunger and homelessness, and arts and culture.

About Google Foundation:

Google.org is the philanthropic division of Google. Its efforts focus on expanding access to digital knowledge, fostering inclusive innovation, accelerating scientific progress, and supporting communities in crisis.

