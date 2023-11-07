AI Incubator for Enterprise-class Projects Launches Today Accepting Applications for the Winter 2023 Batch!

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Incubator launches an initiative, aimed at assisting businesses in implementing AI-powered solutions for their daily challenges. Leveraging the expertise of top industry experts from Siemens and NVIDIA Elite partners, the AI Incubator accelerates AI system development from months to weeks, while significantly reducing their CAPEX/OPEX, and turning AI solutions into ROI generating engines.

Dan Lesovodski, Head of AI Incubator in Sunnyvale, CA - Spearheading innovation by harnessing decades of collective wisdom in ML, LLM, NLP, Computer Vision, and Root Cause Analysis. Partnered with industry leaders like NVIDIA and Siemens, we're crafting cutting-edge AI applications that deliver real business results in 4-5 months.
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the AI Incubator is now open to companies seeking to harness the power of AI to enhance their efficiency, profitability, and compliance. Applications for the Winter batch are open until December 1st 2023. The AI Incubator welcomes companies with their industrial challenges or those who have already started building AI-based systems but face difficulties in delivering value.

AI Incubator helps transform your challenges into working AI solutions within weeks rather than months, thanks to the involvement of more than a hundred world-class experts in machine learning, natural language processing, including Large Language Models (LLMs), computer vision, time series processing, and generative AI from Siemens and NVIDIA Elite partners. These 100+ experts will work to maximize the ROI for AI systems developed during the AI Incubator's program.

AI technology offers a broad array of applications, and the AI Incubator welcomes applicants to bring their industry challenges that can be effectively addressed using these powerful tools. The examples of possible projects include using Computer Vision for defect and anomaly detection in manufacturing together with root cause analysis (RCA) methods for product quality control, equipment malfunction issues troubleshooting; real-time systems for predictive maintenance; training agricultural robots to distinguish crops from weeds; leveraging NLP and LLMs for knowledge extraction and delivering better customer service.

All applications will be evaluated for feasibility and potential value of the projects for business upon completion. The AI Incubator's team will select approximately 10 projects and assemble teams of engineers with domain expertise to complete them within 4 months.

Dan Lesovodski, Head of AI Incubator, shares, "We've been immersed in AI development for years, accumulating expertise on how to extract maximum benefits from this technology, even with small datasets and limited budgets. The evidence lies in the satisfaction of our numerous customers and partners. The value that NVIDIA Elite partners and Siemens bring to the table is unquestionable; their engineers are truly best in class."

German Suvorov, Siemens Factory Automation expert says: "There is a big gap between an idea, a proof-of-concept, and a scalable industrial AI solution. It takes a versatile team of engineers, scientists, business and domain experts to make the solution that really brings the business value. The value of the AI Incubator is in bringing together these top experts from NVIDIA Elite partners with their latest AI technologies and Siemens with many years of manufacturing automation to build solutions that work, as well as their partner ecosystems for implementation."

For further information and to apply, visit website

