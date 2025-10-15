AI-Industry Veteran Gina Fratarcangeli Joins Primestone Partners' Technology Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Partners, a New York-based management company focused on strategic technology investments, announced today that Gina Fratarcangeli has joined its Technology Advisory Board. Fratarcangeli is a seasoned technology executive and AI-thought leader with more than two decades of experience driving innovation, growth and digital transformation across global enterprises.

Fratarcangeli currently serves as Managing Director and North American GSI Leader at Google, where she also acts as an AI Ambassador, helping shape the company's strategic initiatives in AI and enterprise partnerships. Prior to joining Google, she held several senior leadership roles at Accenture, including Managing Director and Market Unit Sales Leader, where she led a $5 billion, 500-person sales team and was a member of the Global Leadership Council.

Her career spans leadership positions at Genpact, IBM and ACS, where she consistently delivered transformative results in sales, client relationships and operational strategy. She also founded a successful web development outsourcing company in Costa Rica, which was subsequently acquired.

"Gina brings a rare combination of enterprise technology expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to inclusive leadership," said Bruce Witherell, Chief Executive Officer of Primestone Partners. "Her insights into AI, cloud and digital transformation will be invaluable as we begin to roll out disruptive technologies that bring about a fundamental paradigm shift in the way the temporary furnished housing market operates."

"I'm thrilled to join this transformative venture that is poised to reinvent the temporary housing market," said Fratarcangeli. "By applying advanced AI capabilities—from machine learning to conversational intelligence—we'll build a smarter, more intuitive marketplace that anticipates user needs, streamlines operations and delivers exceptional experiences for both demand-side and supply-side participants in the temporary furnished housing ecosystem."

About Primestone Partners

Primestone Partners is an investor/incubator with a history of investments in the hospitality and extended-stay housing market, including a leading software developer and a corporate housing solutions provider. The Company also offers advisory services to the mortgage, real estate and technology industries. In 2023, Primestone Partners acquired Zenya, a leading technology provider to the temporary housing and hospitality industries. The principals at Primestone Partners have held senior management roles at leading investment banks, PE firms, GSEs, and at global and U.S. real estate operations. They have built companies, led multi-billion-dollar financings, engineered turnarounds and launched start-ups for major financial institutions. For more information, visit www.primestonepartners.com.

