AI Infra Summit: the world's only full-stack AI Infrastructure conference shares expanded speaker list

This year's conference will host 400+ speakers across 8 stages, from which hyperscalers, neoclouds and Fortune500 enterprises will share AI roadmaps for 2027 to over 8000 attendees. As enterprises seek ROI from AI spending, the role of AI Infra Summit as a convenor of high-level discussion is more important than ever

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Infra Summit, the world's only full-stack AI Infrastructure conference, has expanded its roster of speakers to over 400. The conference will feature senior speakers from world-leading AI pioneers, as they set out their AI Roadmaps for 2027 and beyond. These now include Google, Meta, Amazon, Intel, NVIDIA, US Bank, Oracle, HPE, Liquid AI, Digital Realty, Agility Robotics and Philips.

Over 8000 attendees will hear from senior executives at leading AI companies across five different tracks: Data and Models, Compute, Data Movement, AI Data Center, and Physical AI. The conference, (which includes AWS and Oracle as Diamond Partners), will host 300+ sessions across 8 stages. Speakers include the world's foremost AI experts, including Jeff Dean, Chief Scientist & Technical Lead, Gemini, Google - the company's 30th employee, offering a rare opportunity hear him speak this year; Lip-Bu Tan, CEO at Intel, who has regularly keynoted at the event since 2018; and Ian Buck, VP Hyperscale & HPC at NVIDIA who launched the NVIDIA Rubin CPX at AI Infra Summit 2025.

Despite market uncertainty from Wall Street, and significant engineering challenges to come, the AI infrastructure industry continues to execute on its growth plans and the atmosphere in the industry is positive and focused. As the world's largest enterprises start to see real ROI from AI, the world is speculating about how the infrastructure buildout will pay off

Edmund Nelson, Strategy Director and Co-Founder, AI Infra Summit says, "Despite market uncertainty from Wall Street, and significant engineering challenges to come, the AI infrastructure industry continues to execute on its growth plans and the atmosphere in the industry is positive and focused. As the world's largest enterprises start to see real ROI from AI, the world is speculating about how the infrastructure buildout will pay off. As a result, conferences like the AI Infra Summit become even more important. We want to provide a forum where category-leading experts can get away from speculation, and down to the facts -- enabling AI leaders to share knowledge and connect under one roof. And, with a history of huge developments being launched at the conference, we're excited about what September will bring."

AI Infra Summit offers both conference and expo theater agendas. Across its eight stages, attendees can also hear from Monique Picou, Chief Product Supply Officer, Google; Ramin Hasani, CEO, Liquid AI; Ori Goshen, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, AI21 Labs; Kripa Krishnan, VP, Meta AI (MSL) Infrastructure; Dave Lazovsky, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Networking Business Group, Marvell; Prashant Mehrotra, EVP, Chief AI Officer, US Bank; and Nick Harris, Founder & CEO, Lightmatter.

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Contact: Ben Goldsmith, [email protected], +44(0)7788295321

SOURCE AI Infra Summit