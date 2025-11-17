AI Innovation Council Hosts "How America Wins the AI Race"

A High-Impact Forum Exploring Policy, Innovation, and Economic Growth Through AI

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Innovation Council is proud to announce How America Wins the AI Race, a high-level pop-up forum designed to engage key leaders, policymakers, and innovators shaping the nation's artificial intelligence agenda. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 19.

As the United States accelerates its efforts to lead in the global AI race, the Administration's AI Action Plan lays out an ambitious framework addressing regulation, energy, and workforce readiness. The AI Innovation Council seeks to foster constructive dialogue on how to transform that vision into action—ensuring America's continued leadership in AI-driven innovation, productivity, and national competitiveness.

"Winning the AI race isn't just about developing smarter technology—it's about securing America's place as the global leader in innovation," said James Burnham, founder of the AI Innovation Council. "We believe the future belongs to the nation that leads in artificial intelligence. For the sake of our security, our prosperity, and our future, America must be that nation."

This is a public-facing discussion featuring conservative subject matter experts, administration officials, congressional leaders, private sector innovators, and media figures. Notable speakers include James Burnham, Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; and Paul Dabbar, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Discussions will center on how AI is reshaping America's future. Participants will explore the economic potential of artificial intelligence and its impact on jobs, how data centers can serve as "AI factories" driving energy innovation and economic growth, and what the Administration's AI policy signals about the future of export controls and U.S. competitiveness. By bringing together voices from across the policy and innovation spectrum, the AI Innovation Council aims to illuminate a path toward a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous American future built on technological leadership.

