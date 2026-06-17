AI Innovator Priya Lakhani OBE to Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud's bbcon 2026 Social Impact Tech Conference

Globally recognized leader in responsible AI will deliver a keynote on pairing innovation with ethical guardrails to drive social impact

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced that Priya Lakhani OBE, a globally recognized AI innovator and CEO, will join the bbcon 2026 mainstage as a keynote speaker. Lakhani will deliver a keynote titled The Art of What's Possible: Responsible AI for Social Impact at bbcon 2026, Blackbaud's annual social impact tech conference, taking place September 29–October 1, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, with both in-person and virtual attendance options available.

Lakhani's keynote will explore what becomes possible when artificial intelligence is paired with strong ethical guardrails and human judgment—an approach that is increasingly critical as social impact organizations adopt AI to support fundraising, operations, and decision-making. Her session will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Lakhani and featuring leaders from organizations using AI to accelerate impact across their missions.

"In a time of rapid AI innovation, trust is more important than ever," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "Priya's perspective on ethical, human-centered AI aligns closely with Blackbaud's commitment to helping the social impact sector accelerate missions with responsible and effective AI solutions, designed to maintain both user and constituent trust."

In addition to Lakhani's keynote, bbcon 2026 will feature a full session lineup of more than 100 sessions designed to deliver practical insights, inspiration, and strategies for nonprofits, educational institutions, and companies committed to social responsibility. Early bird pricing for bbcon 2026 is available for a limited time.

bbcon 2026 will conclude with a mainstage appearance by Tony- and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr., who will close the conference with an inspirational fireside chat and live performance.

To learn more about bbcon 2026 or to register, visit www.bbconference.com.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud