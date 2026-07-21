Blackbaud Named to TIME America's Best Companies of 2026

Recognition Highlights Company's Strong Employee Experience and Continued Commitment to Powering Social Impact

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, has been named to TIME America's Best Companies of 2026. The recognition reflects Blackbaud's ongoing commitment to fostering a purpose-driven culture, delivering innovative AI-driven technology, and creating meaningful impact for its customers, employees and communities.

"Blackbaud is driven by a powerful purpose to equip the people and organizations who change the world, delivering against our commitments with AI tools that help unleash the best results," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Being recognized on TIME's list of America's Best Companies is a testament to our employees and the passion they bring to their work every day to support our social impact customers around the globe. We're proud to foster a culture that prioritizes wellbeing, flexibility and connection, empowering our teams to do their best work while making a difference."

To identify the top-performing companies in the U.S., TIME partnered with Statista to evaluate and rank the most prominent firms in the country based on employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability transparency. Both public companies and private companies that report their financial and sustainability data were considered. The top 1,000 companies were named to America's Best Companies of 2026.

Blackbaud continues to prioritize a people-first culture and a remote-flexible workforce approach designed to support employee wellbeing and productivity. Internally, Blackbaud is equipping employees with the latest AI tools and education to fundamentally transform what's possible for the company and its ability to deliver stronger outcomes for customers. Blackbaud is building the trusted AI engine for social impact to help organizations achieve more for their missions, and making sure the sector as a whole is able to adopt AI effectively and responsibly by convening the AI Coalition for Social Impact.

This latest recognition adds to Blackbaud's growing list of accolades highlighting its leadership in workplace culture, sustainability and AI-first innovation.

To learn more about Blackbaud's culture and career opportunities, visit careers.blackbaud.com.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud