AI Insight Launches New Alternative Investment Industry Reports

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Insight Inc., a leader in alternative investment research, training and compliance documentation, announced today that it now offers Alternative Investment Industry Reports.

AI Insight Dashboard

The Alternative Investment Industry Reports cover in-depth facts, statistics and trends for Private Placements, Non-Traded REITs, BDCs and Closed-End Funds, and Alternative Mutual Funds. They are designed to provide financial professionals with key financial statistics for each industry and program, such as distributions and coverage ratios, sector allocations, capital raise, leverage ratios and more.

"There's a need to access hard-to-find alternative investment data, especially for private placements," said Sherri Cooke, President and CEO of AI Insight. "The Industry Reports will help financial professionals review alternative investment trends as well as historical market data."

Subscribers will receive up to 24 extensive reports per year to help broaden their alternative investment review coverage. The reports will help those who want to understand the alternative investment marketplace, such as advisors, broker dealers, alternative investment managers, due diligence analysts, consultants or other financial professionals working with alternative investments. AI Insight's Industry Reports will help this audience understand industry trends, conduct research and due diligence, and efficiently track market industries and funds, while making it easy for them to document for regulatory compliance.

About AI Insight

AI Insight is the industry's go-to resource for alternative investment research, training and compliance support. AI Insight subscribers have access to hard-to-find alternative investment data including:

Product-specific education and other continuing education modules

Comparative reports

Compensation and fee reports

Performance data

With AI Insight, about 150 broker dealers and RIAs representing about 50,000 financial professionals perform thorough, independent analysis of investments before presenting them to clients, including customized online prospectus- and PPM-based training. AI Insight works with more than 120 alternative investment managers whose investments are included on the platform. AI Insight users benefit from a 360-degree alternative investment platform to perform research, customize regulatory-compliant training, store detailed compliance documentation and connect with other high-level industry professionals. AI Insight's team of alternative investment product, research and customer service professionals bring in-depth knowledge representing a variety of sectors, such as real estate, private equity and hedge funds. For more information about AI Insight, visit www.aiinsight.com.

