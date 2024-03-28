AI-Integrated Robotic Hair Restoration Revolutionizes Quality Of Life At Dallas Men's Health

DALLAS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Men's Health (DMH), a men's sexual health and aesthetics clinic, proudly introduces new additions to its line of services: ARTAS iXi, an AI-Integrated Robotic Hair Restoration solution. The addition of these capabilities unites the 25 years of medical expertise from Dr. Michael Wierschem with the precision of AI-driven, robotic hair restoration solutions.

AI-Integrated Robotic Hair Restoration

"Adding ARTAS AI-integrated Automated Hair Restoration to our suite of men's wellness services furthers our commitment to comfortably improve men's health and well-being. When men look good, they feel good about themselves, gain confidence, and live happier, more fulfilling lives." says Dr. Wierschem.

The novel AI-driven robotic hair restoration service uses minimally-invasive follicle-unit extraction and implantation technology that does not leave a linear scar, promotes comfort, and requires less recovery time than other treatments. This cutting-edge system fundamentally outpaces alternative hair restoration technology and provides the most effective and natural results available at this point in time, even diminishing the opportunity for human error.

The advantages of AI in hair restoration procedures extend to patient satisfaction. Notably, the results are permanent - with 93% of patients rating their experience as "Worth it". Furthermore, it is essentially pain-free as discomfort was rated as a 1 to 2 out of ten - well below industry standards. This comes as a reassuring statistic, especially when around two-thirds of American men will suffer from observable hair loss by age 35.

About Dallas Men's Health

Dallas Men's Health prides itself as the premier men's sexual health and aesthetics clinic founded by Dr. Michael Wierschem, a nationally recognized urologist with over 25 years of surgical uro-plastics experience. This Center of Excellence focuses holistically on the individuality of each patient through ethical and discreet delivery of care and services. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and the latest medical advancements, Dr. Wierschem provides innovative treatments not only in the aforementioned AI-integrated ARTAS hair restoration, but also a wide range of men's health issues including penile girth enhancement, regenerative erectile dysfunction, and Peyronie's Disease. These quality of life improvement options include non-surgical body sculpting treatments such as laser fat reduction/body contouring, and skin rejuvenation. Every treatment is individualized and designed to meet each patient's needs with the highest possible quality standards. Web: DallasMensHealth.com, Phone: 214-380-2678

