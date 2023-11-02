AI Integration and Robo-Advisory Services Propel Demand for Financial Planning Software Worldwide

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Financial Planning Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global financial planning software market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected increase of USD 4,693.41 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This anticipated growth reflects a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.85% during the forecast period. The market's acceleration is primarily attributed to the increasing complexity of financial management, the rising number of high-net-worth individuals on a global scale, and growing awareness regarding the importance of financial planning.

Market Dynamics

The global financial planning software market analysis encompasses a comprehensive examination of market size and forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market Segmentation

The global financial planning software market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

  • Software
  • Services

By Application:

  • Financial advice and management
  • Portfolio/accounting/trading management
  • Wealth management
  • Personal banking

By Geographical Landscape:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Findings

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology into financial planning software is expected to be a key driver of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the growing utilization of robo-advisory services and the increasing adoption of mobile and cloud-based financial planning solutions are anticipated to contribute to significant market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers various companies operating in the financial planning software market, including:

  • Accutech Systems Corp.
  • AssetBook LLC
  • BlackRock Inc.
  • Ebix Inc.
  • Economic Security Planning Inc.
  • eMoney Advisor LLC
  • Empower Annuity Insurance Co. of America
  • Envestnet Inc.
  • Fin365 Pty Ltd.
  • Instream Solutions LLC
  • InvestCloud Inc.
  • Morningstar Inc.
  • Nest Wealth Asset Management Inc.
  • Orion Advisor Solutions Inc.
  • Quicken Inc.
  • RightCapital Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Wealthcare Capital Management LLC
  • WealthTec LLC
  • WealthTrace LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7e85n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

From Health & Wellness to Ready-to-Drink: How Trends and Consumer Choices Are Fueling the Liquid Carton Market's Rise

From Health & Wellness to Ready-to-Drink: How Trends and Consumer Choices Are Fueling the Liquid Carton Market's Rise

The "Global Liquid Carton Market (by Shelf Life, Type, End Use, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)"...
Advances in Glass Beaker Technologies Catapult Market Amidst Academic Research Funding

Advances in Glass Beaker Technologies Catapult Market Amidst Academic Research Funding

The "Global Beaker Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global beaker market is poised for significant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.