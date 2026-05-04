AI Interfaces, Inc. Announces Launch of KongXLM™ and OMNiEYE™ Financial Prediction Engine

Multi-Model AI Orchestration Platform and Swarm Prediction Engine Now Available in Public Beta

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Interfaces, Inc. today announced the public launch of KongXLM™ and OMNiEYE™, a unified platform designed to address fragmentation and opacity in modern artificial intelligence systems. The platform is now available in beta at app.kongxlm.com.

Orchestrate & Predict OMNiEYE

"Artificial intelligence today is powerful but fragmented. Every model thinks differently, and that fragmentation creates both confusion and opportunity," said Rob Shambro, Founder of AI Interfaces, Inc. "KongXLM™ was built to orchestrate that intelligence, not replace it. OMNiEYE™ extends that foundation into real-world decision-making by turning multi-model reasoning into structured, high-confidence predictions."

KongXLM™: Multi-Model AI Orchestration

KongXLM™ enables users to submit a single prompt across 21 leading AI models simultaneously. Outputs are presented in parallel, allowing direct comparison of reasoning, tone, and conclusions. The platform emphasizes divergence as a signal and consensus as a confidence indicator.

OMNiEYE™: Parallel AI Prediction Engine

OMNiEYE™ executes large-scale parallel analysis using 30 specialized agents across multiple models. Each prediction generates hundreds of independent analytical outputs, synthesized into a structured result including directional outlook, confidence score, and agreement metrics. 21+ teams create a 630 Agent swarm, leading to a debate, prediction and level of confidence, a 9 step process.

Portfolio Labs: Scenario Modeling

Portfolio Lab enables simulation of macro and event-driven scenarios, dynamically repricing positions and providing structured recommendations including hold, adjust, or exit strategies.

Availability and Demonstrations

All features are available through a free trial until May 20, 2026.

KongXLM™: app.kongxlm.com/demo-orchestration

OMNiEYE™: app.kongxlm.com/demo-omnieye

Portfolio Labs: app.kongxlm.com/portfolio-lab-demo

About AI Interfaces, Inc.

Founded in 2025 by Rob Shambro, AI Interfaces, Inc. is building the control plane of artificial intelligence. The company develops multi-model orchestration systems that sit above leading AI models, enabling unified access, comparative reasoning, and large-scale decision intelligence through a single interface.

Its core platform, KongXLM™, orchestrates and synthesizes outputs across multiple AI systems, turning model disagreement into actionable intelligence, while OMNiEYE™ extends that architecture into predictive analytics and financial decision-making. Combined with Portfolio Labs, the company is defining a new category of AI infrastructure focused on orchestration, prediction, and real-world execution.

AI Interfaces, Inc. products are built for builders, traders, and enterprises who require more than a single model's perspective. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, and operates globally at app.kongxlm.com.

Media Contact

AI Interfaces, Inc.

7901 4th St N #14642

St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kongxlm.com

App: https://app.kongxlm.com

SOURCE AI Interfaces, Inc.