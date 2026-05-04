AI Interfaces, Inc. Announces Launch of KongXLM™ and OMNiEYE™ Financial Prediction Engine
News provided byAI Interfaces, Inc.
May 04, 2026, 08:37 ET
Multi-Model AI Orchestration Platform and Swarm Prediction Engine Now Available in Public Beta
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Interfaces, Inc. today announced the public launch of KongXLM™ and OMNiEYE™, a unified platform designed to address fragmentation and opacity in modern artificial intelligence systems. The platform is now available in beta at app.kongxlm.com.
"Artificial intelligence today is powerful but fragmented. Every model thinks differently, and that fragmentation creates both confusion and opportunity," said Rob Shambro, Founder of AI Interfaces, Inc. "KongXLM™ was built to orchestrate that intelligence, not replace it. OMNiEYE™ extends that foundation into real-world decision-making by turning multi-model reasoning into structured, high-confidence predictions."
KongXLM™: Multi-Model AI Orchestration
KongXLM™ enables users to submit a single prompt across 21 leading AI models simultaneously. Outputs are presented in parallel, allowing direct comparison of reasoning, tone, and conclusions. The platform emphasizes divergence as a signal and consensus as a confidence indicator.
OMNiEYE™: Parallel AI Prediction Engine
OMNiEYE™ executes large-scale parallel analysis using 30 specialized agents across multiple models. Each prediction generates hundreds of independent analytical outputs, synthesized into a structured result including directional outlook, confidence score, and agreement metrics. 21+ teams create a 630 Agent swarm, leading to a debate, prediction and level of confidence, a 9 step process.
Portfolio Labs: Scenario Modeling
Portfolio Lab enables simulation of macro and event-driven scenarios, dynamically repricing positions and providing structured recommendations including hold, adjust, or exit strategies.
Availability and Demonstrations
All features are available through a free trial until May 20, 2026.
KongXLM™: app.kongxlm.com/demo-orchestration
OMNiEYE™: app.kongxlm.com/demo-omnieye
Portfolio Labs: app.kongxlm.com/portfolio-lab-demo
About AI Interfaces, Inc.
Founded in 2025 by Rob Shambro, AI Interfaces, Inc. is building the control plane of artificial intelligence. The company develops multi-model orchestration systems that sit above leading AI models, enabling unified access, comparative reasoning, and large-scale decision intelligence through a single interface.
Its core platform, KongXLM™, orchestrates and synthesizes outputs across multiple AI systems, turning model disagreement into actionable intelligence, while OMNiEYE™ extends that architecture into predictive analytics and financial decision-making. Combined with Portfolio Labs, the company is defining a new category of AI infrastructure focused on orchestration, prediction, and real-world execution.
AI Interfaces, Inc. products are built for builders, traders, and enterprises who require more than a single model's perspective. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, and operates globally at app.kongxlm.com.
Media Contact
AI Interfaces, Inc.
7901 4th St N #14642
St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kongxlm.com
App: https://app.kongxlm.com
SOURCE AI Interfaces, Inc.
Share this article