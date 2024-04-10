AI is Changing how Small/Medium Sized Businesses are Marketing to Get Back in the Game of Generating Business Leads Online

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Business Marketing Unveils a new 'Gemini AI' powered SaaS marketing solution for SMBs to get back in the game when trying to generate customer leads online. CBM's AI 'boxed solution approach' addresses Google's shift away from standard SEO for generating leads to SGE (Google Search Generative Experience) that has left most businesses in America out in the wind when it comes to generating vital leads online.

Complete Business Marketing, located in San Diego, CA is a leading digital marketing agency dedicated to a singular purpose for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) which is focused on lead generation. Today CBM announced the launch of its revolutionary SaaS Concierge Solution that handles everything for the SMB's. Utilizing Google Gemini AI CBM can deliver at half the market rate and deploy customer projects in a fraction of the time.

This groundbreaking offering leverages the power of Google's new Gemini LLM AI to provide comprehensive, rapid deployment online packages that include new experience driven websites, SGE content, SEO, and ads, which include a concierge service that takes care of everything to automate SMBs business lead generation toward success.

"We understand the challenges that SMBs (small to medium sized businesses) face in today's competitive digital lead landscape," stated James Conlin, CEO of Complete Business Marketing. "With limited resources, time, and expertise, it can be incredibly difficult to navigate the intricacies of the recent evolution of online marketing and achieve tangible results. That's why we've harnessed the power of Gemini AI to create a comprehensive package solution that takes the guesswork out of the equation."

CBM believes these components as required today to generate leads online:

AI-Driven Website: An experienced based website is the expectation of today's online consumers. AI also drives all the items behind the scenes that Google looks for raking.

Smart Content Creation: High-quality, SEO-optimized content generated by Gemini AI, ensuring consistent brand messaging and optimal search engine visibility.

Automated SEO Management: Continuous optimization of website experience, case-sample content, GMB content, and ad content for enhanced online discoverability, driven by Google's search AI algorithms.

Targeted Paid Ads: Data-driven paid advertising campaigns designed to reach the right audience at the right time, maximizing marketing return on investment (MROI).

Concierge by service provider: It is very unlikely that a small business owner can maintain the above and run their day-to-day business and be successful at both.

Real-time performance tracking: providing 24/7 access to campaign performance and insights.

"The Complete Business Marketing Solution is a game-changer for SMBs," declared James Conlin. "By combining the latest AI technology, simplifying the options to packages, with our proven marketing expertise, we're equipping businesses with packaged strategies and concierge services they need to compete effectively and achieve tangible growth."

About Complete Business Marketing:

Complete Business Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency passionate about helping SMBs thrive in the digital age. We leverage innovative marketing package strategies and cutting-edge technologies to empower businesses to create a strong online presence, attract leads, and drive conversions.

Contact:

James Conlin, CEO

[email protected]

https://www.completebusinessmarketing.com/

