AI Is Disrupting the $400 Billion Corporate Training Market at a Quickening Pace, Warns The Josh Bersin Company

New Josh Bersin Company research finds despite more than $400B invested in corporate training, L&D has stalled—74% of senior leaders believe their companies lack the skills to compete

This research shows that AI can close the gap, using "dynamic enablement," a model which vastly outperforms earlier approaches to employee development

This new AI-native approach drives massive benefits: companies using it are 6x more likely to exceed financial targets and 28x more likely to unlock employee potential

While still early, fewer than 5% have deployed AI-native technology, but the approach is likely to disrupt the market, opening up a huge market for AI vendors and threatening traditional content providers

New Galileo Suite™ prompts and learning program let users dive straight into the live research

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company , the world's most trusted HR advisory firm, today announces detailed findings about AI's ability to reimagine traditional corporate training. The research shows that today's AI-first learning teams outperform even the most advanced learning organizations of 2022, with companies being 2× more likely to innovate and 4× more likely to adapt well to change.

This shift to AI-first learning, termed "dynamic enablement," increases impact and employee satisfaction, making companies 28× more likely to unlock employee potential, 6× more likely to exceed financial targets, 5× more likely to be great places to work, and 7× more likely to achieve high levels of productivity than companies offering static training experiences.

While fewer than 5% of learning teams have adopted AI-native technology, the research shows a rapid pace of adoption and tremendous demand for a more personalized, on-demand approach. Fewer than 30% of companies are satisfied with their workforce's skill development today. Given the speed of task, process, and role redesign, e-learning and "training through courseware" isn't enough.

The new findings draw on 50+ case studies and data from 800 organizations worldwide, marking the fifth time Josh Bersin Company has conducted this learning research over the past 25 years. Full findings, case studies, and technology approaches are published in The Definitive Guide to Corporate Learning: From Static Training to Dynamic Enablement .

The conclusion is clear: the 30-year-old e-learning and video courses are no longer sufficiently dynamic, personalized, or comprehensive. AI-delivered training, generated from current company and expert knowledge, better meets today's needs, as employees expect up-to-date and relevant training at their fingertips, and personalized to their needs.

While traditional courseware will remain in place for years, the research shows growing frustration with learning management systems and content development—opening the door to a decade-long replacement cycle. At $400B, corporate learning is primed for growth, with budgets in place and AI-native platforms offering lower cost, high-impact alternatives.

For the training industry, the message is radical: move from static learning programs to AI-based, dynamic platforms that let HR and employees create, share, and access learning on demand.

AI platforms can generate and adapt learning far faster than traditional methods—compressing months of development into days. The result is personalized, always-current learning with on-the-job support, AI tutors, and deep exploration of topics.

Dynamic-enabled organizations empower employees, stand out as great workplaces, and deliver stronger productivity, yet the study shows that the industry remains at the dawn of this revolution:

<10% of companies have a strategy to leverage AI in L&D, with even fewer deploying it across learning processes or redesigning roles post-AI.

Only 1 in 4 organizations sees learning as part of work; 75% still treat it as a separate task.

Just 5% of surveyed companies have reached dynamic enablement.

Practical ways to promote learning into your organization

Without focus, many organizations are ill-equipped to harness AI's potential in their training teams. L&D teams must empower internal subject matter experts to create content quickly, surface knowledge on demand, and support learning directly in the flow of work. Learning will increasingly happen through chatbots, document repositories, collaboration tools, SharePoint PowerPoints, or informal conversations.

The study adds that, to reach the highest level of training maturity, L&D functions may need to be closer to the learning action, and AI must be paired with strong human-centered capabilities to succeed.

The study concludes by highlighting three key actions for L&D and training leaders:

Develop a robust skills-priority process—identify which skills are fading and which are emerging. Build a diverse learning portfolio—combine AI tutors with microlearning, talent marketplaces, peer learning, and more. Harness an AI-native "Dynamic Enablement Everywhere" platform—integrate all elements into a cohesive learning ecosystem.

The research is best accessed and activated through the Galileo Suite. The agent empowers HR leaders to apply the research within their own organizations by:

Conducting a conversational assessment across 8 elements and 32 dimensions of the Corporate Learning Framework, creating a proficiency heat map and prioritization matrix.

Contextualizing proficiency through a personalized maturity assessment to highlight progression paths and align improvement.

Diagnosing L&D maturity barriers, prioritizing actions, and building engagement plans aligned with enterprise goals.

Building a customized development plan to transform the L&D team into performance consultants based on strengths and growth opportunities.

With the agent's integration with Galileo Learn—the AI-first, hyperpersonalized professional development tool—HR professionals can identify and build target skills for career growth and impact.

Josh Bersin Company Lead Analyst Jordan Hammerstad says:

"Industries, processes, and tasks are being disrupted faster than ever—and most companies lack the skills to execute strategy. This isn't a training problem, it's an operating model crisis. Top L&D teams have moved beyond the 'publishing model' to a new, dynamic, personalized focus on enablement that blends real-time performance support, continuous skill development, and hyperpersonalized career growth.

"Leading organizations position L&D as a strategic advisor, diagnosing business problems, prescribing the right interventions and driving measurable performance outcomes.

"Technology isn't enough—it's how AI-native technology is used that matters."

Global industry analyst and Josh Bersin Company CEO Josh Bersin says:

"Before AI, the business would request a solution, and the training department would deliver it three to six months later—often without diagnosing the underlying performance problem. Now, the mindset is shifting from owning learning products to enabling real learning.

"Instead of merely responding to training requests and tracking metrics like course completions or learner satisfaction, the smart training leader partners with the business to understand how learning can deliver real hard-hitting value—integrating learning, knowledge management, and support directly in the flow of work."

About the Definitive Guide

The Definitive Guide to Corporate Learning: From Static Training to Dynamic Enablement builds on nearly two years of research. It follows 2022's The Definitive Guide to Corporate Learning: Growth in the Flow of Work, which outlined world-class traditional L&D, and 2025's It's Time for an L&D Revolution – The AI Era Arrives which explained the "why" of AI in L&D. This guide now defines the "how."

The journey began with 50+ qualitative interviews with L&D leaders—many ongoing—alongside extensive collaborative group sessions, including engagement with the Josh Bersin Company's Big Reset process. This was expanded with a 2025 market survey of 800+ respondents across 100+ L&D practices. For more on Josh Bersin Company's ongoing L&D research, see here .

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company is the world's most trusted human capital advisors, providing research-based insights on talent, leadership, and organizational performance.

Unlike traditional consultancies, we capture our integrated models, research, and guidance in a structured, scalable knowledge base—Galileo™—making trusted advice and decades of expertise accessible to anyone, anywhere, in real time.

With a dedicated team constantly tracking market change, testing ideas, and applying a unique business lens, we help over a million HR and business leaders address their most pressing people challenges—aligning work, knowledge, and skills for maximum impact. For more information, visit joshbersin.com .

