A.I. is Ensuring an Orderly Vaccination in Hefei

HEFEI, China, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vaccination campaign in the Luyang district of Hefei city is currently operating in an orderly and efficient manner, with all vaccination points running smoothly, thanks in large part to the effective utilization of A.I. technology.

In May, the Sanshigang County hospital in Luyang was experiencing long lines of citizens waiting to be vaccinated. Among the patients waiting for a vaccine was a local grandmother, Grandma Chen. Her age and near illiteracy made it difficult for messages about availability to reach her. However, because the hospital implemented iFlytek systems, the hospital was able to call her to notify her of an available appointment. "I rushed here without any hesitation after getting the call," she said.

Every day, the hospital staff sends messages notifying patients of their vaccination times based on vaccine availability. "The hospital is very busy, but everything is running smoothly and in order with the help of A.I.," said He Qi, Vice President of Sanshigang County hospital.

The tool supporting Shanshigang County Hospital's doctors and patients is the "A.I. Healthcare Assistant", which is utilized as a doctor's assistant by medical teams across China. The Sanshigang County hospital has been using this A.I. product for more than 2 years, proving not only its efficacy, but also its efficiency in reducing the work burden of medical teams. While the world is confronted with a global pandemic, the A.I. Healthcare Assistant is helping medical frontline workers sail through hard times.

"The A.I. Healthcare Assistant plays an important role in vaccination. In normal times, it helps us make phone calls to arrange medical agreement signage and send notifications. At a time like this when the demand for vaccination surges, it helps us separate and organize vaccination groups. You just need to set tasks to it, press a button, and it will send notifications to hundreds of citizens. It's efficient and effective. Plus, it saves manpower," He Qi added.

As of now, the Sanshigang County hospital has nearly completed its first vaccination doses and is preparing to send out notifications for the second dose as well. The services provided by the A.I. Healthcare Assistant and its efficacy in assisting public health is already making a difference between life and death across China.

SOURCE iFLYTEK