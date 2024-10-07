AI is Redefining the Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, Projected to Grow by USD 24.5 Billion from 2024 to 2028 Amid Rising Hospitalizations

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global disposable hospital supplies market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 9.44% during the forecast period. Increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances in healthcare industry. However, environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of disposable hospital supplies poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 24.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Vendors in the disposable hospital supplies market are prioritizing the development of advanced, high-quality products for various medical and surgical procedures. Technological innovations enable vendors to enhance the capabilities of disposable hospital supplies, expanding their offerings. Vendors invest in research and development to improve product quality using diverse technologies. For instance, B. Braun SE introduced the Stimuplex Ultra 360, a next-generation echogenic stimulating needle with improved ultrasound visibility, 360-degree visibility, and consistent puncture. Cardinal Health Inc. Offers SmartGown Surgical Garnments with RESPONSIVEMEMBRANE technology, transporting moisture from the skin to the fabric surface for wearer comfort. These factors, including advanced technology and improved comfort, are expected to fuel the growth of the global disposable hospital supplies market.

The Disposable Medical Supplies market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference for single-use medical devices over reusable ones. This trend is driven by the need to reduce cross-contamination and surgical-site infections. Physicians and surgeons are increasingly using disposable medical gloves, bandages, drapes, syringes, suction catheters, and other diagnostic and therapeutic supplies to maintain hygiene and prevent infection. New devices, such as surgical gowns, masks, and feeding tubes, are being introduced to enhance patient safety and improve healthcare efficiency. Dialysis, radiology, infusion, sterilization, and nonwoven medical consumables are also in high demand. Hospitals, assisted living centers, nursing homes, and ambulatory surgery centers are the major consumers of disposable medical supplies. The rising incidence of nosocomial infections and growing awareness of hygiene have further fueled market growth. Plastics play a crucial role in the production of disposable medical supplies. However, waste management and recycling are becoming major concerns due to environmental issues. The market for sterilization consumables and waste management solutions is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Key applications include cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, and orthopedics. The market is fragmented, with major players focusing on innovation, product quality, and cost competitiveness.

Disposable hospital supplies, including IV tubing, needles, syringes, surgical drapes, and kits and trays, are essential in healthcare settings to prevent infection transmission. However, these supplies contribute to hospital waste, which can be hazardous or infectious. Disposable medical gloves, made of rubber or synthetic materials, are non-recyclable and pose environmental concerns when disposed of in landfills or incinerators. Conventional disposable needles and syringes also add to environmental pollution. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights risks such as sharp injuries and toxic substance release during incineration and radiation from disposing of single-use hospital supplies. These environmental concerns may hinder the growth of the disposable hospital supplies market.

The Disposable Hospital Supplies market faces several challenges in various segments. In the Catheter and Wound Care product categories, addressing the needs of the growing geriatric patient population and extended life expectancies require advanced solutions. Fertility rates impact the demand for certain disposables, while medical technology and materials science drive innovation in Biodegradable polymers, Antimicrobial coatings, and Sterilization Monitoring portfolios. Autoclaves, Sterilization pouches, Chemical indicators, and Diagnostic tests are crucial for ensuring product safety. The Plastic resin segment, including Polymers like Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), dominates the market. Nonwoven material segments, such as Sterilization wraps, Wound management products, Drug delivery products, Dialysis disposables, Incontinence products, Respiratory supplies, and Non-woven disposables, offer significant growth opportunities. Disposable masks, Eye gear, Hand sanitizers in Gel, Foam, Liquid, Rubber, Paper and paperboard, Metals, and Glass forms are essential in Primary care facilities, ensuring infection control and patient safety. Adapting to these challenges necessitates continuous innovation and investment in research and development.

Product 1.1 Consumables

1.2 Devices Application 2.1 Cardiovascular

2.2 Gynecology

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Consumables- The Disposable Hospital Supplies market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on infection control and patient safety. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are shifting towards disposable medical equipment and supplies to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and ensure better hygiene. Key products in this market include disposable gloves, syringes, IV sets, and surgical masks. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to produce cost-effective and high-quality disposable supplies, catering to the rising demand. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by government regulations and the growing number of healthcare facilities worldwide.

Research Analysis

The Disposable Hospital Supplies market encompasses a wide range of medical products designed for single use in healthcare settings. These supplies include, but are not limited to, bandages, gloves, drapes and gowns, masks, needles and syringes, sterilization pouches, and various types of medical devices. Reusable medical devices are being gradually replaced by disposable ones due to the risk of cross-contamination and surgical-site infections. Physicians, surgeons, practitioners, and other healthcare professionals rely on these supplies during surgical procedures and patient care. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other healthcare facilities are significant consumers of disposable medical supplies. The geriatric population and those with chronic diseases are particularly vulnerable to Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), making the demand for disposable medical supplies even more crucial. The World Health Organization focus the importance of using high-quality disposable medical supplies to prevent HAIs and ensure patient safety. Some common disposable medical supplies include PPE bundles, syringes, catheters, and wound care products.

Market Research Overview

The Disposable Medical Supplies market encompasses a wide range of products used once during medical procedures and then discarded. These supplies include, but are not limited to, surgical gowns, gloves, bandages, drapes, syringes, suction catheters, and diagnostic supplies. The use of disposable medical supplies is crucial in preventing cross-contamination and surgical-site infections. However, the generation of medical waste from these supplies is a growing concern. Physicians, surgeons, practitioners, and healthcare workers utilize disposable medical supplies during various medical procedures in hospitals, assisted living centers, nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics. The risk of nosocomial infections and hospital-acquired inctions is significantly reduced through the use of disposable medical supplies. New devices and innovations in medical technology continue to emerge, such as sterilization consumables, nonwoven medical supplies, and wound care consumables, catering to the needs of various medical specialties like cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, and orthopedics. The market for disposable medical supplies is vast and diverse, with applications in acute-care hospitals, chronic diseases like diabetes, geriatric population, and immunizing pharmacists. The World Health Organization focus the importance of preventive measures, such as proper sanitation practices and hygiene awareness, to minimize the risk of Healthcare-Associated Infections. The disposable medical supplies market includes various segments, such as plastics, sterilization consumables, and diagnostic tests, with polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) being commonly used polymers. The market also focuses on the development of biodegradable polymers and antimicrobial coatings to address environmental concerns and infection control. Sterilization methods, such as autoclaves and sterilization pouches, and chemical indicators, play a vital role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of disposable medical supplies. The plastic resin segment dominates the market due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. Recycling and waste management are essential aspects of the disposable medical supplies market, with a growing focus on sustainable practices and reducing the environmental impact. The market for PPE bundles, masks, and needles and syringes is also significant. General practitioners and specialists, including immunizing pharmacists, play a crucial role in prescribing and administering disposable medical supplies during various surgical procedures. The geriatric patient population and increasing life expectancies and fertility rates contribute to the growth of the disposable medical supplies market. In summary, the disposable medical supplies market is a dynamic and evolving industry that plays a critical role in healthcare delivery and infection control. The market caters to various medical specialties, applications, and end-users, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and safety.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Consumables



Devices

Application

Cardiovascular



Gynecology



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

