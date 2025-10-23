AI is Reshaping Accounts Receivable: 99% of Enterprises Report Faster Payments

New Research Reveals How AI is Accelerating Cash Flow and Scaling AR Operations Across Large Companies

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the leader in B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software, today announced the results of a new independent Wakefield Research study showing that artificial intelligence (AI) is now a must-have for accounts receivable (AR) teams. As AI becomes embedded in AR workflows, it enables companies to accelerate payments, unlock liquidity, and scale operations in a volatile economic environment.

Commissioned by Billtrust, the study surveyed 500 finance decision makers at North American companies with revenue over $250 million. It found that 99% of companies currently using AI have successfully reduced their average days sales outstanding (DSO), with 75% reporting a reduction of six days or more. These findings highlight AI's expanding role in helping finance leaders accelerate payment cycles, enhance cash flow predictability, and scale operations without increasing headcount.

Other key findings include:

82% scaled operations by 11% or more without adding staff.

43% saw improved cash flow predictability and stability .

. 90% believe their AR process will struggle to scale without AI.

"This research confirms what we're seeing in the market: AI is no longer a future consideration. It is a present-day necessity for AR teams looking to thrive in a volatile economic environment," said Becky Carr, Chief Marketing Officer.

The report highlights how AI is being used to automate labor-intensive tasks and enable strategic financial planning. Top use cases include anomaly detection, confidence-based cash application, real-time credit monitoring, and predictive payment forecasting.

Despite widespread adoption, with 94% of companies using or experimenting with AI in AR, barriers remain. Integration challenges, outdated systems, and lack of internal AI skillsets are slowing full implementation. Notably, 89% of respondents believe they won't fully capitalize on AI's benefits until their teams shift their mindset, demonstrating that employee buy-in, training, and a provider versed in services that can help overcome AI inhibitions are critical.

The research also reveals a nuanced view of AI's role in AR:

see AI as essential with safeguards. 40% support significant use within defined limits.

prefer AI only in specific cases with human oversight. 4% oppose AI in AR altogether.

Still, optimism prevails. 71% plan to increase AI investment in AR over the next year, with active users even more likely to boost spending.

"As AI becomes embedded in AR workflows, it helps finance teams unlock liquidity, mitigate risk, and refocus on strategic priorities," added Carr. "The productivity gains are too great to ignore, and without AI, scaling AR operations will be a challenge."

"These findings demonstrate the value that AI brings to AR, and how employee buy-in is vital. The data provides a roadmap of how to integrate this technology and capitalize on the increased efficiencies it can offer the company," said Paul Bragan, senior partner at Wakefield Research. "We are thrilled to partner with Billtrust on research that will fundamentally help every AR department scale."

To access the full white paper, click here.

