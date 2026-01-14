New hiring and skills analysis by HackerEarth signals steady demand, tougher screening, and a shift toward problem solving

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are now testing for thinking, as aptitude assessments surge 54x since 2024. Furthermore, new trends data released by HackerEarth, a platform helping companies screen and hire software engineers, suggests the market is stable but cautious, with steady hiring activity through 2025 and increased investment in evaluation mechanisms to reduce hiring risk heading into 2026.

AI Is Rewriting Software Engineering Jobs, and 2026 Hiring Will Reward “Aptitude Over Syntax,” New Data Suggests

At the same time, the day-to-day job of a software engineer is changing fast. As generative AI takes on more boilerplate, engineers are spending more time reviewing and validating the output for subtle logic flaws, security gaps, and architectural fit. The work of a developer is moving upstream and downstream. Engineers are spending more time clarifying requirements, designing constraints, and "evaluating the code" to ensure it is correct, secure, and aligned with real-world usage.

"A sharp increase in aptitude assessments marks a definitive shift in technical hiring. Companies are no longer screening for syntax fluency; they're screening for judgement. In an AI-assisted world where code generation is commoditized, the value lies in knowing what to build, why it matters, and whether the output is correct. This isn't a trend. It's a recalibration of what engineering competence actually means," said Vikas Aditya, CEO, HackerEarth.

Hiring demand is steady, but the bar is rising

Across March through November, candidates assessed stayed consistent month to month, with a gentle rise into mid-year and a gradual taper toward year-end. The data shows no multi-month stagnation, and activity resumed quickly after dips, which signals ongoing hiring rather than freezes.

New hiring assessments created peaked in July through September, and November also saw a spike, a forward-looking indicator that companies are gearing up for campus hiring season in early 2026.

Core fundamentals still dominate hiring decisions

While new technologies emerge, the data confirms foundational technical skills remain the gatekeepers for employment. The "Big Three" by assessment volume are Algorithms, SQL, and Data Structures, reflecting a continued emphasis on job-ready evaluation rather than speculative hiring.

Java and Python continue to dominate as primary languages for assessments, significantly outpacing others. For candidates, the implication is blunt: mastery of fundamentals is still the fastest path to employability.

Hiring is becoming multi-dimensional, not a checklist

The data points to four major skill clusters companies evaluate together, rather than in isolation: Foundational CS & Logic, Full Stack Engineering, Data & AI Engineering, and Cloud & DevOps. Foundational skills sit at the core, powering the other clusters.

Emerging trend: "aptitude over syntax" is showing up in what companies' assess for

AI-related interest is rising, but the data suggests companies are testing thinking skills more than AI usage skills. The skills with the highest relative growth were Programming (+54x share), Problem Solving (+39x), and Data Visualization (+35x).

In other words, the signal employers want is less "Do you know this specific syntax?" and more "Can you solve this problem and visualize the result?"

This matters for 2026 because it reinforces a "layered" model of hiring. Employers are screening for core problem-solving ability first, then role-specific skills that map to real deployment needs, not just résumé keywords.

AI in hiring assessments is growing, but it is still early-stage adoption

ChatGPT-enabled assessments remained a small share of events in 2025, reaching about ~2.5% of events by December, but that represents 2.5X growth from ~0.9% in January. Adoption showed sharp month-over-month spikes and repeat usage among a small set of companies.

For 2026, the implication is not "AI replaces engineers." It is that more companies will evaluate how candidates work with AI, and whether they can apply fundamentals in real scenarios.

The integrity shift: proctoring is becoming the default

The data shows a decisive move toward stricter assessment environments to combat cheating and improve signal quality. The share of companies using proctoring grew from 64% in January to a peak of 77% in July. By year-end, nearly 2 out of 3 events (64.5%) were proctored.

The takeaway for 2026 is straightforward: candidates should expect verified, monitored evaluations to be the norm.

For the complete 2025 data set with 2026 hiring implications, view the full report here.

About HackerEarth

HackerEarth is an AI-powered technical hiring platform trusted by global companies to identify and hire top engineering talent. With a community of 10 million+ developers and insights from over 100 million assessments, the platform evaluates candidates across 1,000+ skills and 40+ programming languages. HackerEarth combines automated screening, live interviews, and skill-based evaluations to help companies hire faster and reduce hiring risk. Learn more at hackerearth.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Murray

Interdependence

281-692-8700

[email protected]

SOURCE HackerEarth