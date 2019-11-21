AI is Taking Away Jobs? A New Era of Growth

With speakers from widely successful companies like Back Market, Google, Amazon, TikTok, and L'Oreal, the conference's highlights featured discussions about the rapidly evolving nature of technology and the ways these businesses are adapting their marketing and brand strategies to remain competitive.

Francis Cueto, Managing Director at Asturias Capital, he noted the importance of changing the consumer's relationship with the product, emphasizing the need to create a unique user experience that will evolve with its consumers.

Lance Dunbar from Google spoke on human adaptability and the importance of continuously acquiring new skills so as not to get overridden by the increasing availability of automated work tasks. Physical tasks are being deferred to A.I. brand new roles, though it still requires the element of human cognition.

Wang Liao, Director at Asturias Capital, spoke on the S-Curve of investing and its role as the burgeoning adoption point for companies to evolve their brands effectively.

Sarmad Saghir, VP of Growth at Adore Me, spoke on the critical role data analytics plays in successfully differentiating a company's growth strategy.

Ruiwan Xu, the conference chair, a tech entrepreneur, and former Marketing Manager at Audible Amazon, shared her journey of entering the technology industry sans a computer science degree. The flexibility of technical skills and ease of switching careers inspired her to start CareerTu, a startup with a mission to teach students the industry's most relevant and in-demand skills, making them the ideal hire at their dream companies, in return providing businesses with experienced and reliable talents to increase their efficiency.

The speakers explored a variety of up-and-coming topics in "Data-Driven Growth Marketing," including:

Creative Functions of Artificial Intelligence

Companies are currently developing A.I. initiatives for a range of functions, including learning customer behavior to effectively prevent churn, running simulations on multiple product settings to obtain an optimal yield, and forecasting demand.



New retail businesses are foregoing their brick and mortar and focusing on mobile marketing as well as using social media to gather customer data and target consistent branding. As marketing becomes more personalized, influencer marketing and e-commerce live streaming are becoming the most effective marketing strategies.



Branding strategy is shifting from passive pages to active user experience, requiring custom actions from the user to engage with the product. A user's ease in "meeting" the product is paramount in the quality of the product.

Additionally, advertisers are turning to uncharted territories like TikTok to reach their consumers as traditional platforms like Google and Facebook are becoming less accessible to publishers. Successful retail businesses have made the shift to the Direct-to-Consumer model.

The myriad of attendees from the conference exclaimed how they have gained a tremendous amount of insight in these industries and is looking forward to the next year's LIT.

More information on CareerTu's "Leaders in Tech" conference can be found on the company's official website .

