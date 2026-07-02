Coinbase is the brand AI engines most often recommend to a first-time buyer. Five brands are actively warned against — including FTX, Celsius, and Terra/Luna, years after collapse.

MIAMI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Crypto Trust Index 2026 — research scoring how ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews answer when a first-time buyer asks whether a crypto brand is safe.

The Index analyzed 60+ first-time-buyer prompts across six question types, run five times per engine, across 25 crypto exchanges and brands. The finding: AI engines do not stay neutral. They answer with a verdict — recommend, hedge, or warn. There is no neutral tier.

The Top 5 brands AI recommends:

Coinbase — Trust Score 94. The default first-time-buyer recommendation across all five engines. Kraken — 87. Cited for proof-of-reserves and clean operating record. Fidelity Crypto — 82. Inherited trust from a traditional-finance brand the engines extend without re-litigation. Gemini — 77. Recommended on US regulatory posture. Bitwise — 73. Surfaced as the regulated-ETF route into crypto exposure.

The brands AI warns against:

FTX (Trust Score 3), Terra/Luna (4), Voyager (5), Celsius (6), and Pump.fun (11) — surfaced only as cautionary examples, with the failure history attached to every mention.

(Trust Score 3), (4), (5), (6), and (11) — surfaced only as cautionary examples, with the failure history attached to every mention. Binance , the largest exchange in the world by volume with approximately 280 million registered users, ranks 12th with a Trust Score of 47. The engines cite its scale — and immediately hedge on past regulatory settlements.

"Crypto spent a decade fighting for trust, and the fight just moved," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The first conversation a new buyer has about your brand is now with an AI engine — and the engine answers with a verdict, not a link. Recommend, hedge, or warn. There is no neutral. The brands the engines recommend did one thing — they made themselves easy to vouch for. Regulated. Disclosed. Documented. The brands being warned about are not all bad companies, but they have given the engine nothing safe to say."

Six structural findings from the Index:

There is no neutral tier. Every brand gets a stance. Regulation outranks size. The engines weight US oversight and disclosure above trading volume. AI has a long memory. Collapsed brands stay in the answer for years. A clean record is citable; a clean image is not. Proof-of-reserves and audits move scores. Marketing does not. The traditional-finance halo is real. Brokerage-backed crypto brands inherit trust the engines extend on day one. The on-ramp moved. The first trust decision now happens inside an AI answer, before a buyer reaches any site.

The full Index — including all 25 brands, six question types, and the engine-by-engine breakdown — is available free at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/crypto-trust-index-2026/.

Important framing: The Index measures how AI engines describe crypto brands, for communications and reputation-strategy purposes only. It is not investment, trading, or financial advice, not a security or solvency audit, and not an endorsement of any platform or digital asset. Crypto trading carries significant risk.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations