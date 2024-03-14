Dragonfruit AI announces major enhancements to its Spatial Retail Insights at Shoptalk24

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfruit AI, the leading provider of innovative retail analytics solutions from AI powered computer vision applications, is excited to announce major enhancements to its Spatial Retail Insights application. These updates are set to revolutionize the retail analytics landscape, offering Retailers unprecedented insights into their store performance and customer behavior at scale using their existing video camera systems.

AI Is Transforming Brick and Mortar Retail With Innovative Customer Journey Insights from Dragonfruit AI Post this Video of CMO of Dragonfruit on ECommerce Metrics for Brick and Mortar Stores Ecommerce Metrics for Physical Stores. Image of store and camera coverage of store across departments.

"We're thrilled to unveil these fantastic updates to our Spatial Retail Insights application," said Amit Kumar, Founder and CEO at Dragonfruit AI. "Our team has been hard at work enhancing the user experience, listening to our customers and their needs, and we're excited to introduce three new report types that will empower retailers to make data-driven decisions and drive success."

The new report types include:

Window Shopping Report: Wondering about the effectiveness of your window displays? This report offers actionable insights into how your storefront influences customer interest, engagement and foot traffic.

Wondering about the effectiveness of your window displays? This report offers actionable insights into how your storefront influences customer interest, engagement and foot traffic. Mall Conversion Report: Delve deep into store performance with this comprehensive analysis. Gain invaluable insights into the customer journey, from passerby to purchaser, and understand your store's sales funnel like never before.

Delve deep into store performance with this comprehensive analysis. Gain invaluable insights into the customer journey, from passerby to purchaser, and understand your store's sales funnel like never before. Zone WaVES Report: Get insights into visitor traffic and engagement within specific areas of your store. This report aggregates data across cameras to provide a clear picture of customer behavior, from engagement to conversion, helping retailers optimize their space for maximum impact.

Visit with Dragonfruit AI at Shoptalk 2024 to learn more about these groundbreaking updates and how they can revolutionize your retail analytics experience or learn more at www.dragonfruit.ai/apps/retail-insights

About Dragonfruit AI

Dragonfruit AI is a leading provider of AI powered computer vision solutions, empowering Enterprises with actionable insights to drive success in today's competitive market using existing video camera infrastructures. With cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches to pricing, Dragonfruit AI is transforming the way retailers understand and optimize their operations.

Dragonfruit AI

Karissa Price, Chief Marketing Officer

323-304-6146

[email protected]

Dragonfruit.AI

SOURCE Dragonfruit AI