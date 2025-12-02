AI Isn't Taking Jobs -- It's Building Careers, According to New Research from Feedzai

A new report finds that frequent AI users in financial crime prevention are earning more, experiencing less stress, and setting a model for how AI could reshape careers across industries

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai , the leading AI-native RiskOps platform for financial crime prevention, today released " The AI Advantage: Fraud Fighters' New Career Guide ," a first-of-its-kind research report showing that financial services employees who embrace AI are outperforming their peers across every measure of career success — from compensation to promotions to C-suite visibility.

Based on a survey of over 500 U.S. banking professionals working in fraud and financial crime, the research reveals a simple, yet profound, truth: the AI advantage is real, measurable, and accelerating. While the findings reflect the financial sector, the implications extend far beyond it.

The AI Divide: How Power Users Pull Ahead

The data is unambiguous: professionals who harness AI aren't being replaced, they're being rewarded. From paychecks to performance, AI is accelerating both individual and organizational success.

"AI isn't replacing fraud fighters. It's turning them into super-analysts," said Nuno Sebastião, CEO of Feedzai. "To keep up with every fraudster with a bot, we need bankers with better AI to fight back. The professionals who embrace transformative tools are defining the next generation of financial crime prevention."

Money talks: Among professionals earning between $250,000 and $299,999 annually, 70% use AI every day. They also dominate the pay-raise leaderboard, representing 64% of all 7-10% raises and 71% of raises above 10%.

Feedzai's Take: The Human Edge in an AI Era

As fraudsters race to exploit new technologies, the Feedzai report shows that those using AI to fight back are gaining effectiveness, influence, recognition, and rapid career growth.

Read the Full Report

Download " The AI Advantage: Fraud Fighters' New Career Guide " to explore how AI is reshaping financial crime prevention and helping industry professionals stay ahead of both fraud and the competition.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the world's first end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, protecting people and payments with AI-native solutions that stop fraud and financial crime. Leading financial institutions trust Feedzai to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, users can visit feedzai.com .

